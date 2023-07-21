A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Weekly Explore the Rock hikes, sponsored by KANA. Available for seventh- through 12th-graders. Meet at 3400 Rezanof Drive. Hike location: Old Womens Mountain. Charter bus will transport kids to each hike location. Hikes are free but pre-registration is required: healthykodiak.net/etr
— Noon: Trivia at Lunch, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 7 p.m.: “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1,” Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
SATURDAY
— 10:15 a.m.: Hive Check at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Farmer’s Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Mission Road.
— 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1,” Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
SUNDAY
— 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1,” Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
MONDAY
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Weekly Explore the Rock hikes, sponsored by KANA. Available for third- through sixth-graders. Meet at 3400 Rezanof Drive. Hike location: South Sister. Charter bus will transport kids to each hike location. Hikes are free but pre-registration is required: healthykodiak.net/etr
— 10 a.m. to noon: Rain or Shine Playtime at St. Herman playground, sponsored by Berean Baptist Church. The Berean Baptist Church gym will be the backup location in case of rain.
WEDNESDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Somatics and Tai Chi with Deb, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Kodiak Elders Coffee Tea Hour, Koniag Conference Area, 194 Alimaq Drive. KANA Family Services Coordinator Danielle Butts will lead in a journaling activity. Supplies will be provided. Call or text Cassie Keplinger at 907.942.6374 if you need a ride.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Cards and games, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
JULY 28
— 6 p.m.: “Game of Tiaras” directed by Jared Griffin as part of Kodiak Youth Theatre, drama pod at Kodiak High School. Event is free.
— 6:30 p.m.: Table read for “Cannery Project” screenplay, choral pod at Kodiak High School. Event is free and open to the public. See July 20 issue of Kodiak Daily Mirror for more information.
JULY 29
— 2 p.m.: “Game of Tiaras” directed by Jared Griffin as part of Kodiak Youth Theatre, drama pod at Kodiak High School. Event is free.
— 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Family Friendly Nature Walks at Pillar Mountain Windmill Trail. Hosted by KANA. Call or text 907.654.9508 to reserve your spot with the group.
AUG. 4
— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: First Friday Endangered and Threatened Species Art Show, Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiiqmuseum.org or alutiiqmuseum.org/ Open: Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email:
Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348
Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
