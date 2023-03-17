A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
CHASE YOUR TRAIL
Kashavaroff Mountain Trail
Length: 6.3 miles; Elevation gain: 2,201 feet; Route type: Out and back
This trail near Kodiak is a difficult route, taking an average of 4 hours and 8 minutes to complete. It’s a popular trail for birding and hiking, and dogs are welcome. You may find them off-leash in some areas.
(MOSTLY) INDOORS
SATURDAY
• 10 am-4 pm: ComFish commercial fisheries trade show and educational forums continue at Kodiak High School, 722 Mill Bay Road.
• 10 am-6:30 pm: Fan Con 2023, a pop culture convention at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
• Noon: Healthy Kodiak’s next game of “Kodiak Clue” starts at the Near Island South End Trail Loop. Game runs through Sunday, and “accusations” are due no later than noon Monday. Details available on the Healthy Kodiak website.
• 4:30-6:30 pm: ComFish evening reception in the Best Western Kodiak Inn Harbor Room, 236 W. Rezanof Drive.
• 6-10 pm: Game night at Grand Slam, 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A.
7 pm: The sci-fi/action movie “65,” rated PG-13, Orpheum Theater, 102 Center Street.
• 11:30 am-12:15 pm: Shark dissection outside the Kodiak High School, 722 Mill Bay Road. For youth and adults.
• Noon to 3 pm: Pick-up time for local fish and produce at Kodiak Harvest, 1420 Selig St.
• 2 pm and 7 pm: The sci-fi/action movie “65,” rated PG-13, Orpheum Theater, 102 Center Street.
• 8 pm to midnight: The Eras Prom, The Afognak Building, 300 Alimaq Drive. General admission for those 21 and older: $65 plus taxes and fees. Guests aged 18-20: $85 plus taxes and fees. Presented by Elite Sound Entertainment.
SUNDAY
• Healthy Kodiak’s second game of “Kodiak Clue” at the Near Island South End Trail Loop ends today. “Accusations” are due no later than noon Monday. You may submit your accusations by going to the Healthy Kodiak website.
• 2 pm and 7 pm: The sci-fi/action movie “65,” rated PG-13, Orpheum Theater, 102 Center Street.
WEDNESDAY
• Noon: Choose Respect march to encourage the formation of healthy, respectful relationships. Meet at Sun’aq Tribal Hall on the mall.
• 6:30 pm: Anthropologist/author Margaret Willson will be presenting her latest book, “Woman, Captain, Rebel,” at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org Open Tuesday-Saturday 12-4 pm
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org Weekend hours: Friday-Saturday 10 am- 4pm
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone 907.486.0348 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 am-5 pm Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.
• Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
• Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
• Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
• New Sunday hours for Kodiak College Library, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Benny Benson Building. Open 2 pm to 7 pm.
• The Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. 907-486-8686 Weekend hours Fridays and Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm. Closed Sundays.
