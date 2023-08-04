A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
— Noon: Trivia at Lunch, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: First Friday Endangered and Threatened Species Art Show, Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave.
— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Kodiak’s First Friday Art Walk, Double Shovel Cider Kodiak and The Frame Shop.
SATURDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kodiak Audubon Society will be hiking Old Womens Mountain. Hike is free and open to the public. Meet your hike leader at 9:30 a.m. in front of the ferry building at the end of Center Avenue.
— 10:15 a.m.: Hive Check at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Farmer’s Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Mission Road.
— 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
SUNDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kodiak Audubon Society will be hiking Kashevaroff Mountain. Hike is free and open to the public. Meet in front of the ferry building at the end of Center Avenue.
MONDAY
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: “Forever My Girl,” Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
TUESDAY
10 a.m. to noon: Rain or Shine Playtime at Main Elementary playground, sponsored by Berean Baptist Church. The Berean Baptist Church gym will be the backup location in case of rain.
3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
WEDNESDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Somatics and Tai Chi with Deb, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Cards and games, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Meet and greet Alaska legislators at the NOAA Fish Tech building on Near Island. Meet Rep. Louise Stutes, Rep. Andrew Gray, Rep. Donna Mears, Rep. Maxine Dibert, Rep. George Rauscher, Rep. Jesse Sumner, Rep. Calvin Schrage, and Senator Click Bishop.
In addition to legislators, Sam Rabung, ADF&G Director of Commercial Fisheries, Laura Stidolph, the Governor’s Legislative Director, and Kevin Swanson from Senator Murkowski’s office, will be in attendance.
The group will be here from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11 touring fish processors, the Aerospace facility and the Coast Guard base
THURSDAY
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
AUG. 11
— 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Family Friendly Nature Walks hosted by KANA. This week’s walk: Near Island South End Trail. In the event of bad weather, the group will meet at the Teen Center for pre-planned activities. Call or text 907.654.9508 to register.
AUG. 12
— 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Exhibit Focus Group at Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiiqmuseum.org or alutiiqmuseum.org/ Open: Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email:
Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348
Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
