How many musical pieces does it take for Isle Bells to put on its holiday concert?
A. 50
B. 75
C. 100
D. More than 150
Congratulations to those who correctly selected D. Your knowledge of Isle Bells is unmatched.
More than 150 bells and chimes will be on the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium stage Sunday for the Isle Bells’ Holiday Bells concert. Shows are at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are available online through the Kodiak Arts Council, www.kodiakarts.org, or at the door.
Isle Bells is a community handbell choir that was formed in 2011. This is its 12th holiday performance. Founding conductor Ella Saltonstall Katelnikov said there is a bell and chime for every note played during the hour-long, nine-song performance.
“It’s like taking two piano keyboards worth of notes and laying them on the table,” Katelnikov said.
There must be an army of ringers then to play all those instruments. Only if you count 17 as an army. The 17 musicians — three from the original season — are more than in years past. The group has held weekly two-hour practices to prepare for the show.
“That is quite a feat when you think of the amount of commitment that people have to pull this off,” Katelnikof said.
With that much ringing, do arms get sore?
“People do bring instruments home, and if they start complaining about sore wrists or sore shoulders then they know I am going to be hounding them to take care of their body parts,” Katelnikov said.
The show will feature an array of songs, including several holiday-themed ones, from around the globe.
“It always falls during the darkest part of the year, and I feel like it is a way to bring some light to people’s lives before we hit the solstice,” Katelnikov said. “It is just light, joy and beautiful bronze bells. It is very hard to leave the concert feeling down after you see all the action and joy that the choir offers the community.”
Returning to the lineup are the Alpha Singers. Kodiak’s community men’s choir group did not perform at last year’s holiday concert. They will be performing a few songs.
“This is a really big deal for them to be able to come back as a full choir since COVID and join in this concert again,” Katelnikov said.
In what has become a tradition for the 4 p.m. show, Father Christmas will be reciting “Twas the Night Before Christmas” from memory.
A new twist to this year’s performance is the Best Dressed Award. The best-dressed audience member from the 4 and 7 p.m. shows will win a gift card to Henry’s Great Alaskan Restaurant. The nominees will be brought on stage, and the person who receives the most audience reaction will be declared the winner.
“The bronze bells, I think, inspire people to sometimes get a little bit more dressed up,” Katelnikov said. “I had a co-worker the other day tell me that our concert is the only time of the year that he ever gets dressed up.”
