TODAY
— 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Just For Kix Dance Camp. Open to dancers in grades 6-12. Sponsored by the Kodiak High School Dance Team. Register: snugent01@kibsd.org
— Noon: Trivia at Lunch, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Family Friendly Nature Walks hosted by KANA. This week’s walk: Fort Abercrombie Cliff Loop. In the event of bad weather, the group will meet at the Teen Center for pre-planned activities. Call or text 907.654.9508 to register.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
SATURDAY
— Starting at 8 a.m.: 37th-annual Kodiak Island Golf Chamionships at Bear Valley Golf Course sponsored by Kodiak Rotary.
— 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Just For Kix Dance Camp. Open to dancers in grades 6-12. Sponsored by the Kodiak High School Dance Team. Register: snugent01@kibsd.org
— 10:15 a.m.: Hive Check at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Farmer’s Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Mission Road.
— 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
SUNDAY
— Starting at 8 a.m.: Second round of the 37th-annual Kodiak Island Golf Championships at Bear Valley Golf Course sponsored by Kodiak Rotary.
— Doors open at 5:30 p.m.: Bingo hosted by VFW Post 7056 Auxiliary. Must be 21. 8625 Monashka Bay Road.
TUESDAY
— 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
WEDNESDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Somatics and Tai Chi with Deb, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
THURSDAY
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
SEPT. 1
— Starting at 6 p.m.: Alaskan Roots and Cowboy Boots Music & Dancing, Kodiak State Fairgrounds.
— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Kodiak First Friday Art Walk. Locations to be determined.
SEPT. 2
— Noon to 7 p.m.: Kodiak Rodeo and State Fair, Kodiak State Fairgrounds.
SEPT. 3
— Noon to 6 p.m.: Kodiak Rodeo and State Fair, Kodiak State Fairgrounds.
SEPT. 9
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Mariah Stapleton Woven Cone Workshop, Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Workshop is free, but space is limited. Register: 907.486.5917 or curator@kodiakhistorymuseum.org
— Noon: Awards ceremony for the Adjust Your Altitude hiking challenge sponsored by Discover Kodiak will be at Double Shovel Cider at the Y intersection.
— Noon to 8 p.m.: Second-annual Downtown Block Party on the mall. Various nonprofits will have booths for kids and families. Groups will perform and local bands will be present. The entire event is free. Sponsored by the Kodiak Community Foundation and Kodiak Arts Council.
SEPT. 10
— 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: JOY 2023 Community Choir & Orchestra Concert Auditions, Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.
SEPT. 16
— 9 a.m.: 2023 Let No One Walk Alone suicide prevention awareness and remembrance walk. Sponsored by the Kodiak Area Native Association at Woody Way Field. bit.ly/preventionwalk
