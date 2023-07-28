A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Weekly Explore the Rock hikes, sponsored by KANA. Available for seventh- through 12th-graders. Meet at 3400 Rezanof Drive. Hike location: Kashevaroff Mountain. Charter bus will transport kids to each hike location. Hikes are free but pre-registration is required: healthykodiak.net/etr
— Noon: Trivia at Lunch, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 6 p.m.: “Game of Tiaras,” directed by Jared Griffin as part of Kodiak Youth Theatre, drama pod at Kodiak High School. Event is free.
— 6:30 p.m.: Table read for “Cannery Project” screenplay, choral pod at Kodiak High School. Event is free and open to the public. See today’s front page story for more information.
— 7 p.m.: “Sound of Freedom,” PG-13, Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
SATURDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kodiak Audubon Society will be hiking North Sister back trail to saddle, not peak. (2.6 miles, 1,550 feet of elevation gain.) Hike is free and open to the public. Meet in front of the ferry building at the end of Center Avenue.
— 10:15 a.m.: Hive Check at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Farmer’s Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Mission Road.
— 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 2 p.m.: “Game of Tiaras,” directed by Jared Griffin as part of Kodiak Youth Theatre, drama pod at Kodiak High School. Event is free.
— 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Family Friendly Nature Walks hosted by KANA. This week’s walk: Pillar Mountain Windmill Trail (1.7 miles). In the event of bad weather, the group will meet at the Teen Center for pre-planned activities. Call or text 907.654.9508 to register.
— 2 p.m. and 7 p.m: “Sound of Freedom,” PG-13, Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
SUNDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kodiak Audubon Society will be hiking Anton Larsen Pass Loop. (6.0 miles, 1,950 feet of elevation gain.) Hike is free and open to the public. Meet in front of the ferry building at the end of Center Avenue.
2 p.m. and 7 p.m: “Sound of Freedom,” PG-13, Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
MONDAY
— 7 p.m.: “Sound of Freedom,” PG-13, Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
TUESDAY
— 10 a.m. to noon: Rain or Shine Playtime at Near Island North End Beach, sponsored by Berean Baptist Church. The Berean Baptist Church gym will be the backup location in case of rain.
— 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
7 p.m.: “Sound of Freedom,” PG-13, Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
WEDNESDAY
9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Somatics and Tai Chi with Deb, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Cards and games, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
7 p.m.: “Sound of Freedom,” PG-13, Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
THURSDAY
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 7 p.m.: “Sound of Freedom,” PG-13, Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
AUG. 4
— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: First Friday Endangered and Threatened Species Art Show, Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiiqmuseum.org or alutiiqmuseum.org/ Open: Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email:
Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348
Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
