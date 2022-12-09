Looking for something to do this weekend, or wanting to make plans for a special event? Arts, Beats and Feats! is a new weekend calendar offering suggestions for getting out and about in Kodiak.
HO-HO HANG OUTS
• The City of Kodiak and the Kodiak Lions Club are hosting a community Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday outside the harbormaster’s building. There will be hot cocoa and cookies.
• The Chiniak Christmas Market is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Chiniak Library.
• Nemetz Holiday Bazaar is 10 a.m. Saturday at Nemetz Gazebo.
• Bowl with Santa is Sunday at Tropic Lanes from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids get one free game of bowling and get to take their picture with Santa.
• Harbor Lights Festival 2022 is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Dec. 17. It is hosted by Kodiak Maritime Museum. Should high winds prevent a safe boat parade folks will be encouraged to walk through the harbor to view the decorated boats in their stalls. This has proven to be a lively and popular community event in past years when the boat parade didn’t happen.
FEATURED TRAIL
There is nothing more beautiful than hiking Kodiak’s scenic mountain trails, and there are groups of hikers, runners and walkers if you don’t want to go alone. If you’re new to Kodiak, get a good pair of ice cleats and get ready to get out and do stuff.
This week’s featured trail is Old Women’s Mountain Trail. It is 7.2 miles and is considered a moderate climb. It takes an average of 4 hours and 15 minutes to complete. The trail is open all year and is beautiful to visit. Dogs are welcomed.
We will be featuring a local restaurant or shop on a regular basis.
KODIAK HARVEST FOOD COOPERATIVE
Located 1420 Selig St. The store offers a variety of local and organic produce and products. Opens 4-7 pm Wednesday and Friday, and Saturday noon to 3 pm.
WHAT ELSE?
If we’re missing something, send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
