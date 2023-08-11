A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
— Noon: Trivia at Lunch, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Family Friendly Nature Walks hosted by KANA. This week’s walk: Near Island South End Trail. In the event of bad weather, the group will meet at the Teen Center for pre-planned activities. Call or text 907.654.9508 to register.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Kodiak Bushcraft Festival at the Kodiak Baptist Mission, 1944 E. Rezanof Drive. Kodiakbaptistmission.com for details.
SATURDAY
— 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kodiak High School volleyball team car wash at the high school parking lot. Car wash is free, but donations are welcomed.
— 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kodiak Bushcraft Festival at the Kodiak Baptist Mission, 1944 E. Rezanof Drive. Kodiakbaptistmission.com for details.
— 9:30 a.m.: Second-annual Run, Learn & Play 6K Celebrating Sawyer Cipolla. Event will start at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way, and end at East Addition Park. Same-day registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the library. Race is funded by donations. Additional funds will be donated to provide learning opportunities to the children of Kodiak.
— 10 a.m.: Dedication ceremony for plaques honoring Dr. R. Holmes Johnson and John “Rudy” Miller at Deadman’s Curve. Ceremony is open to the public, and is scheduled to happen regardless of the weather.
— 10:15 a.m.: Hive Check at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Farmer’s Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Mission Road.
— 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Exhibit Focus Group at Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way.
SUNDAY
— 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kodiak Bushcraft Festival at the Kodiak Baptist Mission, 1944 E. Rezanof Drive. Kodiakbaptistmission.com for details.
MONDAY
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Bracelet Beading Workshop at the Chiniak Public Library. Sponsored by KANA’s Cama’i Home Visiting Program. 907.486.1305 or camai@kodiakhealthcare.org
TUESDAY
— 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
WEDNESDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Somatics and Tai Chi with Deb, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Cards and games, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
THURSDAY
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
AUG. 18
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
AUG. 19
1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Exhibit Focus Group at Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way.
AUG. 26-27
— Starting at 8 a.m.: 37th-annual Kodiak Island Golf Tournament at Bear Valley Golf Course sponsored by Kodiak Rotary. Green fee is $30 per day. Only six tee times remained as of Thursday. Sign-up by calling Wilma at the golf course: 907.487.5323 or 907.512.6025. Open to the Coast Guard and general public.
SEPT. 9
— Noon to 8 p.m.: Second-annual Downtown Block Party on the mall. Various nonprofits will have booths for kids and families. Groups will perform and local bands will be present. The entire event is free. Sponsored by the Kodiak Community Foundation and Kodiak Arts Council.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
— Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email:
— Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
— Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348
— Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
— Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
— Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
