Emmet Cohen Trio

PHYLLIS MORAITIS photo

The Emmet Cohen Trio perform at Wednesday at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.  

The smooth stylings of the well-traveled Emmet Cohen Trio warmed the Emerald Isle Wednesday night. Amid an extensive European and stateside tour, the group played a one-night gig in Kodiak and then waited for Alaska Airlines to get them to Fairbanks. 

Jazz has inherited a rich American-artistic tradition, a collective negotiation of tolerance and skys-the-limit appeal from around the world. Jazz has become more than the sum of its notes. It is a sound evolution; evoking, provoking, encouraging. 

