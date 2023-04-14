The smooth stylings of the well-traveled Emmet Cohen Trio warmed the Emerald Isle Wednesday night. Amid an extensive European and stateside tour, the group played a one-night gig in Kodiak and then waited for Alaska Airlines to get them to Fairbanks.
Jazz has inherited a rich American-artistic tradition, a collective negotiation of tolerance and skys-the-limit appeal from around the world. Jazz has become more than the sum of its notes. It is a sound evolution; evoking, provoking, encouraging.
Cohen, a jazz pianist and composer, captures and exemplifies that kind creativity. Charming and humble with a stage presence and demeanor well beyond his years — an emerging and engaging storyteller, a gifted musician and masterful entertainer.
“There is nothing like live music, and jazz is music for everyone,” Cohen said. “Jazz is a language and has rules. However, the rules are made to be broken. Similar to nature — everything evolves in its natural way. And finding inspiration in nature was easy in Kodiak.”
Informative and entertaining podcast from Live From Emmet’s Place to onstage in Kodiak, his piano original composition “Spilling the Tea” was exquisite.
Jay Gibson, a music teacher at Kodiak High School, said: “That was the most enjoyable jazz concert I have seen in almost a decade. Many of my students were here, and it is special when young musicians find inspiration in such great performances.”
Musical inspiration and works came from everything from bebopper Bud Powell to “Somewhere over the Rainbow.” The music was stunning and articulate.
Phillip Norris, on base, sported a European flair. He unleashed unyielding and soulful tones while unfolding a majestic zeal for music. “I was pleasantly surprised with the magnificent beauty of Kodiak,” he said.
Music patron Tristan Kwiecinski said, “When you want your fun and complexity to sound good you listen to jazz, but when you want it to sound phenomenal listen to the Emmet Cohen Trio.”
Drummer John Lumpkin, who masterfully showcased Jimmy Heath’s “Ginger Bread Boy,” said: “Kodiak is definitely a place I felt welcomed and loved from the minute I got to the airport.”
The relationship between players was magic. They enjoyed a strong connection to the music and each other. Well received, the group received an encore.
Cohen was not expecting an encore in Kodiak, but Steve Belden and wife, Juliana, said it best when they said: “He might not have been expecting an encore, but we were not expecting world class jazz.”
After the concert the approachable and friendly group met with patrons. Sure, they had CDs on sale, but they also welcomed conversation and picture taking.
Another Kodiak Arts Council win. I highly recommend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.