Fish Head Report logo

Terry Haines

Alaska State Rep. Mike Cronk, R-Tok, introduced a bill last week during a meeting of the House Fisheries Special Committee that seeks to establish a fisheries rehabilitation permit.

Based on a bill previously put forward by Rep. Dave Talerico, R-Fairbanks, this bill is meant to enable local people and organizations who are facing critically low salmon returns, especially in the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers, to get a permit. As Cronk put it: “Every tool that we have in our toolbox to help our salmon runs is going to be needed.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.