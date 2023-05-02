Alaska State Rep. Mike Cronk, R-Tok, introduced a bill last week during a meeting of the House Fisheries Special Committee that seeks to establish a fisheries rehabilitation permit.
Based on a bill previously put forward by Rep. Dave Talerico, R-Fairbanks, this bill is meant to enable local people and organizations who are facing critically low salmon returns, especially in the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers, to get a permit. As Cronk put it: “Every tool that we have in our toolbox to help our salmon runs is going to be needed.”
The tool in this case could be as simple as a five-gallon bucket.
Cronk’s bill, HB 169, would allow “individuals, corporations, school districts or other organizations to apply for a fishery rehabilitation permit through the Department of Fish and Game,” which would allow them “to collect a limited number of fish, fertilize and hatch the eggs and then place the unfed natural fish back into the water where they were taken.
This will boost the survival rate of fertilized eggs into the emerging fry state from around 5%, which occurs naturally, to roughly 90% to 95%.”
If the Department of Fish and Game deems a rehabilitation project “doable” and in the state’s best interests, it can issue a permit to practice “roe enhancement” to almost any person or entity.
“Roe enhancement” simply means that instead of the natural process in which females deposit eggs in a gravelly area in a stream and the males follow behind spraying sperm onto them, the sperm and eggs are mixed together, and the pre-fertilized eggs are then deposited into the gravel bar. This can vastly improve the amount of viable fry. The method can be as simple as that described by Tanana resident Stan Zuray, as related by Cronk: “Basically grabbing a salmon out of the river and putting the eggs in a bucket, and the sperm in the bucket.”
He said a pump can be used to place the fertilized eggs into the gravel bar, “re-enacting a natural thing … but ensuring that those eggs are under the gravel, not just floating down the river where the grayling or whatever else are sucking them up… .”
He went on to note that many salmon that spawn in the Yukon and Kuskokwim travel thousands of miles upriver to reach their spawning grounds, making every fertilized egg that much more precious.
Cronk went on to say that the idea behind the permit is to empower entities like Doyon and the Tanana Chiefs, who have resources and are already on the ground. If approved as written, it would allow each permittee to collect up to 500,000 eggs. Committee member Rep. Rebecca Himschoot observed that 500,000 eggs amount to the contents of about 50 fish, and wondered if it was risky to allow so many to be harvested in the face of such low runs.
Cronk assured her that the methodology was solid, and the risk low. He expressed confidence that Fish and Game would ensure best practices. Rep. Himschoot also had concerns about something that had always dampened support for enhancement in the past, namely the risk of harmful competition with natural runs. Cronk made the argument that has swayed the long-time skeptics in the region to support enhancement, which is that it’s a moot point at this stage.
Returns are so low that there is nothing left for enhanced runs to compete with. Cronk went on to paint a desperate picture about struggling runs: “I think we’re going to watch them disappear without some sort of action.” Research does suggest that localized extinctions in certain tributaries could be in the near future. Cronk went on to note that the size of returning fish has dwindled as well, and with it the number of eggs per fish.
Rep. Louse Stutes, R-Kodiak, commented that she thought legislative efforts to address low abundance, like roe enhancement permits, were preferable to meddling with management. “I’m much happier to see something like this, as opposed to the Legislature getting involved with allocative issues. I think this is a much better way to address the crisis that’s going on up in the Yukon.”
Another bill advanced this session would halt the Area M mixed stock fishery along the Alaska Peninsula for 20 days in June in an attempt to maximize chum returns to the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. This action is not endorsed by Area M fishermen.
At a time when we are trying to maximize shrinking salmon returns it only makes sense to give local residents a tool to increase production at the source. Roe enhancement permits seem like a potentially powerful treatment in the medical kit to heal our ailing salmon fisheries. It could increase the number of hungry viable salmon fry by many times.
But all those hungry young salmon need food when they get to the marine environment. The fact is, diminishing salmon runs in the Yukon and Kuskokwim are not due to low fry survival, trawl bycatch, or interception. Instead, they are the result of a rapidly warming ocean environment, one that has starved chum and chinook alike. Medicine to treat that illness is not in the Alaska Legislature’s kit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.