Crab Fest

Courtesy of Yasmin Radbod

Author Yasmin Radbod, right, with Kathy Johnson, left, and Elena Serame, middle. 

It’s Friday night of Crab Fest. I’m cozy as can be, warm and snuggled in the soft cushions of Auntie’s sofa after a long day. I’m beginning to slowly nod off to the hum of soft chatter. Miss Elena Serame is talking to Miss Kathy Johnson about her new kitchen tile. I like the tile, too, plus the bright blue painted cabinets. The rain is not letting up, but for now I don’t mind it. I am stuffed, and I can barely keep my eyes open. I woke up briefly to hear Miss Kathy tell stories about the glorious summer of 2012, when both Baby Bash and Pitbull visited Kodiak. 

I moved from the DC area to Anchorage on New Year’s Eve. My maternal grandfather helped build the Alaska Highway in WWII with the Army Corps of Engineers.  He was a good man, a male role model I’ve kept in my heart since he passed when I was little. My grandmother got very sick with COVID and at 92 years old passed last summer. I knew for a while I planned on moving to Alaska after I had a dream about the tundra and my grandfather. I just didn’t know how the dice would roll.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.