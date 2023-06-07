It’s Friday night of Crab Fest. I’m cozy as can be, warm and snuggled in the soft cushions of Auntie’s sofa after a long day. I’m beginning to slowly nod off to the hum of soft chatter. Miss Elena Serame is talking to Miss Kathy Johnson about her new kitchen tile. I like the tile, too, plus the bright blue painted cabinets. The rain is not letting up, but for now I don’t mind it. I am stuffed, and I can barely keep my eyes open. I woke up briefly to hear Miss Kathy tell stories about the glorious summer of 2012, when both Baby Bash and Pitbull visited Kodiak.
I moved from the DC area to Anchorage on New Year’s Eve. My maternal grandfather helped build the Alaska Highway in WWII with the Army Corps of Engineers. He was a good man, a male role model I’ve kept in my heart since he passed when I was little. My grandmother got very sick with COVID and at 92 years old passed last summer. I knew for a while I planned on moving to Alaska after I had a dream about the tundra and my grandfather. I just didn’t know how the dice would roll.
AmeriCorps had always been on the back burner, and after turning down Peace Corps again, I decided it was time. I reached out to the AmeriCorps VISTA Coordinator in Anchorage, and there was an opening for a Recruitment VISTA at RurAL CAP’s Elder Mentor Program. Divine intervention, it seemed. My Nanny would be proud.
“I’m so sorry, but I have got to get back to The Shelikof. I am so tired, and I still have to decorate the banner for the parade!” I pipped. Miss Elena, AKA Auntie, and Miss Kathy both glanced at me without saying a word, knowing that tomorrow morning would be rained out.
All day Friday I had been at the annual KPLA book sale at the library with a table about the Elder Mentor Program. Everyone was so friendly and kind, and I loved getting to help organize all the books for sale that morning. At Auntie’s house that night, I got to try crab for the first time, both Tanner and Dungeness. Auntie heated up some butter to go with the crab legs, which were gifted to her from a friend, and she prepared a big feast for my birthday. Yum! We had a heaping pile of pancit left over from two nights earlier. When I first arrived in Kodiak she taught me how to cook it. I also brought to her house some pork barbeque and siaopao from Remy’s food truck at Crab Fest. (I can’t show up empty handed.) After being vegan for almost 15 years, it’s like a whole new world for me, and getting to eat fresh meat and fish from folks who live subsistence lifestyles is such a gift.
On Thursday, I went by the Senior Center, our RurAL CAP Head Start, the Independent Living Center, Kodiak History Museum, the Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, and the Alutiiq Museum, which I thoroughly enjoyed. So much amazing information and history. Folks were so open and engaged as I shared about the Elder Mentor Program, too.
I went back to my room, passed out, and woke up early Saturday to give Miss Elena a call. “Are we on for the parade?” I asked in exasperation. We decided to pass on it this year due to the downpour. Phew. Instead, I got ready to set up my table at the Shareholders Clinic at the Afognak Building all day. I bought the cutest wood carving of an outhouse and a couple beaded bracelets at the event from Elders who were offering their art to the community. The mini cornhole game and spinning wheel that I always have with me were a big hit with the kids. I followed the crowd as everyone went outside in the afternoon to watch the annual helicopter rescue demonstration. “Tonight,” I told myself, “I gotta stay awake and go to the arm wrestling at Tony’s!”
Tony’s Bar was jam packed that night — the energy was electric. It was such a blast, and it was so special running into people I had gotten to know earlier that day. The announcer’s son was one of this year’s champions! The community in Kodiak is one of a kind. I think folks would agree with me calling it magical, even.
I got into town Wednesday evening and extended my stay an extra day so I could participate in the entire Crab Fest. I was really happy to hear of Miss Kathy’s niece’s new coffeeshop opening, too: Bean and Bloom Coffeehouse next to Hana’s. I had to go and support! Of course, I also stopped by the Lion’s Club giant sawdust pile to watch the kids, and adults, hunt for coins. I was lucky to get the last small-size hoodie at the Crab Fest HQ, and Monday morning I stopped by the 4-H annual pancake breakfast at Elk’s Lodge to buy some sourdough starter to take back to Anchorage.
I played a few games of bingo at the Sun’aq Bingo Hall, and the lady next to me won $500. (I think my good energy must have rubbed off on her!) And I got to play pull tabs for the first time at Henry’s! I didn’t win anything, but it was very exciting for me, haha!
I would be remiss to not mention a little bit about my new and dear friends in Kodiak: Miss Elena and Miss Kathy. Miss Elena worked at the RurAL CAP Head Start for exactly 32 years before retiring, and then became an Elder Mentor volunteer there. She has been a Kodiak local for almost 48 years and has two lovely children who are all grown up. (Shoutout to Noel, your halibut was amazing!) Miss Kathy is the Program Supervisor/Family Advocate at Head Start, with 15 years of experience, and boy do she and Miss Elena make a great team! I loved getting to see them hang out and just talk; you can see how much they respect and love each other.
If you see Elder Mentor flyers all over town, that was us! I appreciate the support! Thanks for having me at Crab Fest, for welcoming me into your lovely community, and I look forward to the next time I visit. Or…move there? Haha.
Kodiak Head Start is recruiting students, ages 3-5 years old, by Sept. 1. Applications and a locked drop box are accessible 24/7 at 419 Hillside. Don’t delay, slots will fill up fast!
To find out more information on the Elder Mentor Program, visit eldermentor.org or give us a call at 907-865-7276. We onboard Elder Mentor volunteers throughout the year, and our volunteers serve at schools in their local communities all over Alaska, mentoring, teaching and supporting youth in the classroom. We offer our volunteers a small stipend and other benefits for their service, and we’d love to have you join us. Folks 55 and over should give us a call to see if they qualify.
P.S., you can watch Miss Elena’s son’s cooking videos on his Youtube channel, The Dad-bod Chef.
Yasmin Radbod is an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer in Alaska, serving at RurAL CAP, a statewide nonprofit, as the Recruitment Specialist for the Elder Mentor Program.
