TODAY
— Noon: Trivia at Lunch, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
SATURDAY
— 10:15 a.m.: Hive Check at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Farmer’s Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Mission Road.
— 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 1 p.m.: Songwriting with Ellamy Tiller at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Exhibit Focus Group at Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way.
TUESDAY
— 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
WEDNESDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Somatics and Tai Chi with Deb, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Kodiak Elders Coffee Tea Hour, upstairs in the Koniag Conference Area, 194 Alimaq Drive. Transportation available by calling: 907.486.7352.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Cards and games, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
AUG. 26-27
— Starting at 8 a.m.: 37th-annual Kodiak Island Golf Championships at Bear Valley Golf Course sponsored by Kodiak Rotary. Green fee is $30 per day. Sign-up by calling Wilma at the golf course: 907.487.5323 or 907.512.6025. Open to the Coast Guard and general public.
SEPT. 9
— Noon to 8 p.m.: Second-annual Downtown Block Party on the mall. Various nonprofits will have booths for kids and families. Groups will perform and local bands will be present. The entire event is free. Sponsored by the Kodiak Community Foundation and Kodiak Arts Council.
SEPT. 16
— 9 a.m.: 2023 Let No One Walk Alone suicide prevention awareness and remembrance walk. Sponsored by the Kodiak Area Native Association at Woody Way Field. bit.ly/preventionwalk
LOCAL MUSEUMS
— Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org
— Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
— Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348
— Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
— Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
— Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
