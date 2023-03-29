Kodiak Russian Balalaika Players

PHYLLIS MORAITIS photo

The Kodiak Russian Balalaika Players perform Saturday at the Kodiak Public Library. 

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Kodiak Public Library hosted the Kodiak Russian Balalaika Players. As delightful as the welcomed March sun, these traditional players warmed the early spring afternoon with rich traditional music and song. The free one-hour matinee featured traditional song, music and informative short lectures regarding the instruments as well as some of the history of the music. Thoughtful refreshments included Russian tea and tea-cake cookies. 

So, what is a balalaika?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.