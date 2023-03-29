At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Kodiak Public Library hosted the Kodiak Russian Balalaika Players. As delightful as the welcomed March sun, these traditional players warmed the early spring afternoon with rich traditional music and song. The free one-hour matinee featured traditional song, music and informative short lectures regarding the instruments as well as some of the history of the music. Thoughtful refreshments included Russian tea and tea-cake cookies.
In short, it is an instrument featuring a characteristic triangular, hollowed out wooden body, fretted neck, three strings and plenty of personality. Two of the strings are usually tuned to the same note, and the third sting is a perfect fourth higher. The higher-pitched, smaller balalaikas are used to play melodies and chords, while the larger ones keep a rhythmic backdrop.
The volunteer group meets weekly and is committed to keeping the music alive. Casy Janz explained the origins and configurations of the family of balalaikas as well as the accordion and the not so traditional castanet.
Dale Nelson, a contrabass balalaika player, said: “It is fun to play. I have played for a year and half and really enjoy the experience.”
And with plenty of melodic chords and personality on hand, the traditionally dressed, well-rehearsed players immersed local music lovers in beloved melodies and ageless refrains. Lead accordionist Joan Brodie said: “I had been a closet accordionist, and was brought out about 25 years ago when the band needed additional instrumentals and have not regretted a single moment of it. I wanted to be a part of the music and contribute to keeping it alive.”
Mat Freeman sang “The Belle of Okhotsk” as a solo, and deep soulful vocals and articulate facial expressions hallmarked this seasoned player. Freeman said: “I think it is important to note this group has roots going back to 1967, when the historical outdoor pageant called ‘Cry of the Wild Ram,’ [started its 25-year run]. So much of our music is from those productions.”
Janz sang “Those Were the Days,” as an artful alto in the traditional Russian dialect. The original song spoke to the long and arduous gypsy life, long before Mary Hopkin’s 1968 recording of it with Gene Raskin’s lyrics became a chart-topping hit in much of the West. Janz said: “The music moves me. And that song, though I don’t speak Russian, feels like music that speaks from the heart.”
Elinor Poll Ramos, lead percussion and vocals, said: “Since COVID we have not had many opportunities to play, so this afternoon’s concert was a wonderful chance to shine like the Kodiak sun. We welcome new members — no musical background (vocal or instruments) necessary.”
Audience participation included clapping and a sing-along.
The Ukrainian National Anthem and traditional waltz gave all sections a chance to shine.
Saturday’s players and instruments were Mat Freeman, vocals; Elinor Poll Ramos, percussion and vocals; Sandy Mathers, prima balalaika and vocals; April McBride, prima balalaika and vocals; Betsey Myrick, prima domra; Joan Brodie, accordion; Stephen Bodnar, prima domra; Dale Nelson, contra-bass Balalaika and vocals; Casey Janz, alto balalaika, vocals and dance instructor.
In closing, the Kodiak Russian Balalaika Players are simply a charming and unassuming group committed to keeping the music alive. I highly recommend them.
