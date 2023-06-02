A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
— Noon to 1 p.m.: Lunchtime trivia, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Whippersnappers Band, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 5 p.m.: Kodiak’s First Friday Art Walk. Here’s a list of the participating venues: The Frame Shop, Alutiiq Museum, Islander Bookshop, Double Shovel and Harborside Coffee.
SATURDAY
— 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Grandopening of Outdoor Kodiak paintball park, located at the north end of Boy Scout Lake (Genevieve Lake) off Rezanof Drive. Look for the yellow iron gate.
— 10:15 a.m.: Community Beekeeping Project at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. Call the library at 907.486.8686 to reserve your spot.
SUNDAY
— 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Outdoor Kodiak paintball park, located at the north end of Boy Scout Lake (Genevieve Lake) off Rezanof Drive. Look for the yellow iron gate.
MONDAY
— 1 p.m.: Bridge Club in the Craft Room of the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Musical Theatre 101.
TUESDAY
— 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
WEDNESDAY
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
THURSDAY
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
FRIDAY
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 5 p.m.: Ladies Nine & Wine (first of the season) at Bear Valley Golf Course. $20 for military and $25 for civilians.
JUNE 19-23
— 10 a.m. to noon: Intro to Handbells as part of the Sum’arts for Kids 2023. Ages 10-16. Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. Go to Kodiak Arts Council website to register.
JUNE 20
—8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Fish N Print as part of the Sum’arts for Kids 2023. Ages 8-13. The gazebo at the spit. Go to Kodiak Arts Council website to register.
