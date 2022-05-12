When Kaitlin Igel and Laren Smith of Vertex Aerial Solutions LLC came to Kodiak, they did not expect to be a part of a search team.
The wife-and-husband duo flew in May 5 to use a thermal imaging drone to observe heat escapement in buildings in the Kodiak Island Borough School District. While the two of them were on the island, Sawyer Cipolla, an autistic 7-year-old boy, went missing.
KIBSD Director of Maintenance Darin Hargraves and his brother, Damon, who is KIBSD director of federal programs, asked them if they would use their drones to help search for Cipolla in the woods. It was hardly a question for Igel and Smit
“There was a kid missing, [we couldn’t] leave,” Smith said. “We had a tool that wasn’t readily available, and they were still trying to organize and get equipment and dog teams in. You can either choose to act or not act, and I could not live knowing that I did not act.”
Igel and Smith canceled their Monday appointments, changed their flights and delayed seeing Smith’s sister, Megan, who flew to Alaska from Tennessee to see them, Igel said. People in Eagle River were understanding, and Alaska Airlines even changed the flights for free once it found out about the search, she said.
Smith and Igel spent the weekend searching for Cipolla with their drone. Smith flew the drone from a vehicle which Damon and Darin drove. While that was happening, Igel was either volunteering on a ground-search team or stitching together the photos that the drone took from the Incident Command Center to create thermal heat maps.
Volunteers were dispatched to search some of the hotspots that were identified on those thermal maps.
The four of them worked from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, and then from 10 a.m. Sunday to midnight, Smith said. During that time, the drone took between 3,500 to 4,000 photos and covered around 300 acres.
Igel and Smith finally flew home on Monday once they were told that they were no longer needed, Igel said.
“We really, really hope that he is found,” Igel said. “I have a little sister and every night we went back, it was hard to sleep, it was hard to think about anything other than what can we do?”
Since returning to Eagle River, Smith has reached out to local search and rescue groups and told them that he and Igel are willing to be deployed to search for a missing person, he said.
Cipolla is still missing as of Wednesday. Alaska State Troopers are urging anyone who has information about Cipolla to contact troopers at 907-486-4121.
