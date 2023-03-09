Editor’s note: Vitus is the first high school student on Kodiak Island to accept the Kodiak Daily Mirror’s offer to write for this new column. KDM wants to create places — both digitally and in print — for our high schoolers to share their thoughts and feelings with the people of Kodiak. They deserve to be heard. They need to be heard. So here we go. If you know a Kodiak high schooler who would want to be a part of this experiment, they may contact KHS Principal Joyce Blair or KDM Publisher Kevin Bumgarner.
I have always been different. Always taller. Had different interests. I have a way different lifestyle than everyone else.
I hate popular music. I am a metalhead. And with these differences, I have been mistreated and bullied. Throughout elementary school, I was always teased because of my height.
I was the tallest one in my class from first to fifth grade. No matter how much I tried to fit in with the crowd, it would never work. Growing up, I had this belief where you had to join in. That is just simply something I couldn’t do.
When I got to middle school — the first years being sixth and seventh grade — those years were just awful. It felt like it wasn’t just my classmates who were picking on me and mistreating me, it felt like even the adults, too.
Something that someone else would do, they would get off the hook clean and easy. But when I did something like that, it was a much stricter “punishment.” I was just trying to go about my days with peace, with no fights.
One time I was sent to the office for someone else pushing me over. In my opinion, the teacher knew and saw what happened, saw who did it, but I was the one who got in trouble. And that led to a whole process of just mess. It was not my fault.
They were just too caught up in their pride and wanting to abuse their power and authority over me as a student. They wouldn’t do that to anyone else. One day, something told me to be my true self — don’t be like anyone else.
So that’s what I did. I didn’t become Vitus the Clone. No. I became who I wanted to. My hair was long, my leather was black and shiny. I did not give two cares about anything in the world or what people said.
But that changed when they started attacking me again. That is when I had no other choice but to become someone mean — someone who is completely different than who I am today.
At that point, I lost everything. I lost the friends I had. I was alone, at least it felt like — truly an outsider who no one would ever talk to. This is not who my mother raised me to be. This wasn’t me. Eighth grade came around, and this was my second chance at becoming the person who I wanted to be.
It was successful.
I began helping people, being kind, holding doors, shaking hands, saying “Good morning.” And my life changed. I gained twice as many friends. But I was still an outsider. Still am. I personally believe that there is a “code.”
Everyone here? Hoodie, joggers, track shoes. Me? Leather, combat boots and band shirts, with long hair. However, I do have a strong connection to people. I am just not a part of the crowd.
Vitus Gertz is a junior at Kodiak High School.
