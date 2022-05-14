Alaska State Troopers announced today that they are changing their search tactics for Sawyer Cipolla, a 7-year-old with autism who went missing from his home last weekend.
Going forward, State Troopers and Alaska State Wildlife Troopers will be conducting a limited search, which means that law enforcement officers and professionals will search for Cipolla only when they receive viable tips, AST Statewide Search and Rescue Coordinator Lt. Paul Fussey said at a Saturday press conference.
“The search for Sawyer is not over today. However, it will be taking a new shape,” Fussey said.
Law enforcement officers from the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Anchorage Police Department, Kodiak Police Department, US Coast Guard Investigative Service, US Coast Guard Police, and Sand Point Police Department have found no evidence of foul play, according to Fussey.
The ongoing theory is that Cipolla walked off steep cliffs in Monashka Bay during the nighttime and was washed away by the tides, according to State Trooper Lt. Josh Boyle, who led the Incident Management Team. This theory was derived from scent trails found by multiple K9 units, he said.
Kodiak Island Search and Rescue has searched the cliffs and the beach where investigators believe Cipolla could have disappeared on Friday and will be investigating them again today, according to Boyle.
Boyle is urging anyone who has not already checked their sheds or crawl spaces to do so, he said. This is not the end of the search, Boyle emphasized.
“The case will remain open until Sawyer is found,” Boyle said.
If anyone has any clues about the case, State Troopers urge them to call (907) 486-4121. There is also an anonymous tip line on the AKtips smartphone app and online at https://dps.alaska.gov/ast/tips.
