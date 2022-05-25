You’re less than 24 hours away from the start of the 64th annual Kodiak Crab Festival, and the first-ever Kodiak Daily Mirror Crab Fest Token Search.
This free event is something that anyone can take part in. You don’t even have to register.
So what’s in it for you?
Most importantly, you can have fun competing against family members, friends, co-workers and other community members.
And if that’s not enough to entice you, the winner gets a thousand bucks!
Before you think about how you’ll be spending your winnings, here’s more information about how the game will be played.
You’ll be searching for a 4-inch wooden circle clearly identified as the official KDM Crab Fest Token. The photo shown with this story is an image of the actual winning token taken before it was hidden.
The official KDM Crab Fest Token will be placed on public property this evening. Please note: It will be located in a location that does not require digging or destruction of property to find it.
You also won’t have to wander aimlessly in your search for the winning token because we’re going to be giving you daily clues.
Starting Thursday, KDM will include a Token Search clue for you and your fellow scavengers to use to get closer to the location where the winning token may be found.
If the token isn’t found and claimed on Day 1 of the Festival, KDM will place a new clue in our Friday issue that will help you get even closer to the location of the token.
If the official winning token is not found and claimed on Friday, KDM will reveal a new clue on Saturday. It will be available at the Chamber of Commerce booth on the grounds of the festival or in the window of the KDM building, 1419 Selig St.
Sunday, May 29, another new clue will be available at the Chamber of Commerce booth at the Crab Festival and on the door of the KDM building if the token hasn’t yet been found and redeemed.
Another clue, assuming the token hasn’t yet been discovered by this time, will be revealed at those places on Monday, May 30th.
The final clue — if necessary — will be in next Tuesday’s issue of the Kodiak Daily Mirror. If the token is not discovered by 5 pm Tuesday, it will be picked up by contest officials and stored for next year’s festival.
To receive the thousand-dollar prize for finding the token, the winner must turn in the official token either at the Chamber of Commerce booth at Crab Fest or the Kodiak Daily Mirror office during regular business hours no later than 5 pm Tuesday, May 31st.
The KDM Crab Fest Token Search is open to all ages, and you do not have to make a purchase to win. For those of you who do not subscribe, we will have free copies of the May 26th, May 27th and May 31st issues of the Kodiak Daily Mirror available at our office during regular business hours to get the daily clue.
Employees, family members and significant others of the Kodiak Daily Mirror and Kodiak Chamber of Commerce are not eligible to participate in the KDM Crab Fest Token Search.
No need to pester those people in an attempt to get an advantage with future clues because they don’t have access. And only two people on the island know where the token is going to be hidden.
By redeeming the official KDM Crab Fest Token to receive the $1,000 cash prize, the winner agrees to have his or her name, image and likeness used by the Kodiak Daily Mirror and/or Kodiak Chamber of Commerce for news and promotional purposes.
Have fun. Stay safe. And do no harm.
