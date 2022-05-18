Alaska State Troopers and State Wildlife Troopers finished their investigation into the death of Sawyer Cipolla and determined that there was no foul play involved, the State Troopers announced on Wednesday.
An autopsy report indicated that Cipolla passed away from hypothermia, according to the AST daily dispatch. The preliminary information released from the State Medical Examiners as of Wednesday supports this belief, according to the State Trooper Daily Dispatch.
Cipolla was a 7-year-old boy who went missing from his house on Forest Drive on May 7. His body was discovered on Sunday near the wind turbines on Pillar Mountain by two people surveying birds, according to the AST Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel. The two people spotted Cipolla’s body near the a Kodiak Electric Association wind turbine, which is approximately three and a half miles away from the Cipolla residence on Forest Drive, said McDaniel.
Previously, State Troopers thought that Cipolla had fallen off steep cliffs in Monashka Bay, according to statements made by State Trooper Lt. Josh Boyle, who led the Incident Management Team, at a press conference on Saturday. This theory was derived from scent trails identified by several K9s, he said.
On Saturday at that press conference, and on Sunday after Cipolla’s body was identified, State Troopers announced that they did not see any evidence of illegal activity related to Cipolla’s disappearance or death.
More than 2,500 people searched for Sawyer across almost 10,000 acres of land between May 7 and May 14, according to statements made by AST Statewide Search and Rescue Coordinator Lt. Paul Fussey at the Saturday press conference. More than a dozen different agencies and and over a thousand volunteers were involved in this search, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Anchorage Office, which led by a Joint Child Abduction Response Team, according to Fussey.
“[The Department of Public Safety] would like to thank the thousands of volunteers, dozens of agencies, businesses , and organizations, and the entire Kodiak community for your assistance with this search and investigation over the last week and a half,” the dispatch states.
(0) comments
