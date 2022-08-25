A survey of more than 200 Kodiak residents has brought the island’s housing shortage into focus, and the results have led the Kodiak Economic Development Corp. to approach the city of Kodiak to help find possible solutions.
Karl Hertz, Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center administrator and vice president of the KEDC, made a presentation to the Kodiak City Council at Tuesday’s work session that could lead to the formation of a nonprofit partnership with the city of Kodiak.
The goal? To make middle-income, professional housing more affordable through something tentatively being called the Kodiak Island Community Land Trust.
The recently completed housing survey, commissioned by the Kodiak Economic Development Corp., is being used to rally support for potential solutions to the problem of lack of affordable, single-family homes, a problem that has only gotten worse in recent years.
Eighty percent of the KEDC survey respondents said land and utility costs are a major barrier to housing development, and two-thirds of the respondents supported exploring public/private partnerships for housing development.
With Kodiak’s median home price of $445,000, according to realtor.com data, this is one of the more expensive housing markets in the U.S. It’s a distinction that Hertz says causes him a lot of concern. He said the double-whammy of high prices and low inventory is having a big impact on hiring at the medical center.
“I get a daily reminder of it when we try to hire new hospital workers…,” Hertz said. “Over the last year, we’ve made offers to nine nurses, and we lost all nine, because they couldn’t find a place to live.”
He said there are currently 45 open positions at Providence, many of which come with a $10,000 hiring and relocation premium.
“Housing is the most critical issue we face,” Hertz said. “Kodiak competes for talent with other cities with much better housing possibilities. Historically, the private sector would solve this problem, but that’s not happening here.”
Kodiak has adequate low-income housing, and multimillion-dollar homes are available. It’s the housing in the middle that’s missing.
The concept of community land trusts generally works like this: A municipality leases a parcel of land to the trust, which in turn offers lots to individual builders, which secure their own financing and build within design, development and sales covenants.
Homeowners would own their building, but the trust would hold the lease on the land. Individuals would be responsible for municipal sales tax and service area levees, and profits from sale of homes in the development would be limited.
Having the trust assume property and utilities costs knocks thousands off the cost of building, and the trusts’ long-term lease enables banks to make construction loans. It’s a model that has worked around the country. In fact, there are 300 such developments in the Lower 48, and similar partnerships exist in Sitka, Juneau and Anchorage.
City council member John Whiddon, who is also president of the KEDC, said he likes the project’s potential.
“It’s a proactive way to deal with this housing shortage and a good opportunity to partner with the city,” he said.
No action was taken at Tuesday’s work session. Hertz said the next step is for the KEDC to commission a study on the particulars of a potential Kodiak project, and for the city council to identify potential sites for trust development.
“We’ll be asking for the council to get on board and see what we can come up with together,” Hertz said.
