State agencies and local residents continued to search for 7-year-old Sawyer Cipolla on Tuesday. Cipolla, who has autism and does not speak, went missing from his home on Forest Drive on Saturday afternoon.
Since Saturday, more than 1,000 people have looked for him on the ground and in the air, including more than 400 ground searchers on Monday alone, according to numbers from the Alaska State Trooper Daily Dispatch Reports.
“The large scale of the search, and tremendous efforts by volunteers and search agencies continues to be outstanding,” Monday’s dispatch report stated.
U.S. Coast Guard helicopters flew along the coastline and over search areas with thermal goggles on Monday, and K9 units were deployed in multiple areas on Tuesday,
Hundreds of people showed up to continue the search for Cipolla on Tuesday afternoon alone, according to Alaska State Trooper Josh Boyle.
“All possible leads are being investigated from both the search efforts as well as the law enforcement investigative efforts,” Boyle said.
State Troopers urge people with information about Cipolla to contact them directly at 907-486-4121, according to the dispatch.
