The body of Sawyer Cipolla, the autistic 7-year-old who went missing on May 7, was discovered on Sunday, the Alaska Department of Public Safety announced in a press release.
At around 12:30 p.m., Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers were informed that two adults on Pillar Mountain found a body, which was later identified as Cipolla. Troopers did not find any immediate signs of foul play, according to the release. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy and the investigation into his death was ongoing as of Sunday.
The day before, the Alaska State Troopers held a press conference to announce a change in their search tactics. At that conference, representatives from State and Wildlife Troopers, the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak and the Anchorage Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation spoke and pledged their support to the State Troopers as they carried out their search for Cipolla.
Since Sawyer went missing, more than 2,500 people have searched for him and just under 10,000 acres were searched by foot, vehicle and horseback, AST Statewide Search and Rescue Coordinator Lt. Paul Fussey said at the conference. In addition to the law enforcement agencies and volunteers, Kodiak Island Search and Rescue, the Bayside Fire Department, the Kodiak City Fire Department, the Alaska Army National Guard and 60 U.S. Navy SEALs searched for Sawyer, according to Fussey.
“I’ve never seen a more thorough and complete search for a missing person in my career,” Fussey said.
The searchers have been supported by local businesses and individuals who donated lights, bear spray, batteries, food and other supplies, without even being asked to do so, State Trooper Lt. Josh Boyle, who led the Incident Management Team, said on Saturday.
“It was both humbling and awe inspiring to see the magnitude of generosity displayed over this last week, truly defining what it means to be a community and a family coming together in a time of tragedy,” Boyle said at the Saturday press conference.
