It’s a blessing to be loved, and how we were loved by our mother Ann Marie Bezona. We said our final goodbye to her on February 9, 2023. She gave her heart to each of us, her three children Pam, Brett and Brad, and to her grandchildren Josh, Ryan, Jared, Matthew, Makena, Brooklyn, Briella and Breckell. She also leaves behind her only sister and best friend Cathy Olson.
We always knew Mom loved and supported us, but oh did she worry, rightfully so as we are a bunch of crazy kids.
Living the life we’ve been taught play hard, work hard, and to be humble and kind. Ann lived by those rules. She was born on January 8, 1940, in Spokane, Washington, but was raised in Butte, Montana. While attending her first year of college at University of Montana, she enjoyed skiing at Big Sky Resort, this is where she crashed and broke her leg in nine places — remember play hard. Ann wasn’t necessarily a dare devil, but she did go to high school with Evil Knievel.
Ann began working in the optical field during the 1950s, when she was still in high school. Her father owned a wholesale optical lab in Butte. Ann learned the optical business from the ground up.
In 1971, came the great move to Alaska. In Anchorage she worked at Alaskan Optician’s until 1979. Then she began working at Lyon’s Optical. Ann helped organize the Alaskan Opticians Association in the 1970s. She held office as Vice President and Board Member. Ann took up residence in Kodiak in 1982 and began working with Dr. John Shank. It was during these years that Ann truly loved what she was doing. She loved being part of the Kodiak community. She leaves behind many beloved friends.
Her family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to nurse Mario, social worker Justina both of Providence Hospice Care, also to Diana of Providence Palliative Care, and her fantastic doctor Dr. Monica Wright. In addition, for all of the love and care she received living at St. Pio House.
In lieu of a ceremony, her family will be throwing her one more bowling party in honor of Ann who is and will always be Butte Strong.
