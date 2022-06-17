Anchorage resident Mildred “Millie” T. Sugita, 82 died on May 2, 2022, at Maple Springs of Wasilla.
A private memorial service will take place at the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii.
Mrs. Sugita was born on April 15, 1940, in Hilo, Hawaii. She graduated from Hilo High School and pursued a degree in Nursing from the University of Hawaii, Manoa. After graduating with nursing degree, Mrs. Sugita worked at Kapiolani Hospital in Honolulu.
After working in Honolulu, she married Ted K. Sugita (deceased 2005) and began the journey of her family.
Mr. and Mrs. Sugita moved to Japan where she worked at a Department of Defense school as a school nurse. She stayed in Japan raising her two boys for four years then moved to Oak Harbor, Washington, for another four years where she was a public health nurse for the state of Washington.
The Sugita family moved to Kodiak, Alaska, in 1978 and really called Kodiak as OUR home. She worked as a public health nurse and ran a multitude of programs in community health. Often in charge of family planning, immunizations and Tuberculosis outbreaks around the island. She retired in 1996 from the state and moved with Ted to Anchorage to be closer to their sons. She then worked part time as an adjunct professor for the University of Alaska, Anchorage in the Nursing Program and worked on and off for eight years.
Her family wrote: Millie was a strong, courageous, humorous, and sporting woman. She supported her two sons in every sport they played and oftentimes wore multiple layers while watching them play baseball in the snow, rain and wind. Millie was a much loved and respected public health nurse, wife, mother and grandmother who devoted all of herself to strengthening family bonds. Her devotion for community health still lives on today in Kodiak, Alaska. Her hobbies included cooking, camping, needle point, making pepper jelly, weaving antler baskets, but most importantly, fishing and playing with her husband and sons.
Mrs. Sugita is survived by her son and daughter in law, Brent and Trisha Sugita, their children Blaise and Carissa Sugita; son Matt Sugita and his boys Terren and Skyler Sugita.
