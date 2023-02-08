James Solomon Anderson, Jr.
James Solomon Anderson, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska.
James Solomon Anderson, Jr.
James Solomon Anderson, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska.
He was born to James (Jim) and Sophie Anderson on August 24, 1954, in Kodiak. He was the final son and 11th child overall for the Andersons.
James lived life by his own set of rules which led him to many places in his life. He couldn’t stand to be still, always had to be doing something whether it be crossword puzzles, walking around downtown, or helping friends, family or neighbors with chores and projects.
James was a proud Aleut that loved Kodiak and had no patience for many things. He spent a good part of his adult life in Michigan with his sister and surrounded by his nieces and nephews. James came home to Kodiak for good in 2013 and once again, his heart was at ease.
His passing was sudden, and he will be missed by many friends and extended family members. He is survived by four sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins galore.
In line with James’ spirit, there will be no memorial service. In missing him, take a walk down to the water or maybe fill out the crossword puzzle in the newspaper. Will the circle be unbroken, by and by Lord, by and by. There’s a better home a-waiting in the sky Lord, in the sky.
Until we meet again James, we’ll yak at ya later.
