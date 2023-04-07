Ron Gibbs was born on September 6, 1954, in Peoria, Illinois, to Louis and Diana Gibbs. He passed away at his home in Kodiak on March 7, 2023, after a brief 54-day journey living with cancer. Among many things, Ron was a wild man, a teacher, a healer, and an artist. He loved his family, learning, fishing, sunny Harley rides and tequila. 

Ron grew up in Naperville, Illinois. He loved his growing up years in Naperville! He shared so many stories of his life growing up, repeating them often to the point where we could all tell the stories. He remained close to many of his childhood friends right to the end. Ron graduated from Naperville Central High School in 1972 and went on to earn a degree in psychology and ultimately became a teacher in Arizona, Utah, and here in Alaska. 