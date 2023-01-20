James Alan Bruskotter
James Alan Bruskotter, age 77, died peacefully on January 4, 2023, in St. George, Utah. He has been cremated and per his request, no services are planned.
James Alan Bruskotter
Jim was born June 5, 1945, in Ottawa, Ohio, to Robert E. and Marjorie (Best) Bruskotter. He was the third of seven children. Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School in Great Falls in 1963. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam war from 1966-1969, and returned to Great Falls where he graduated from the College of Great Falls (University of Providence) in 1972. He was employed by Buttrey Foods until 1982, serving several stores throughout the company in various capacities and ending as Store Manager in Kennewick, Washington. He was the General Manager of O. Kraft & Son, Inc. in Kodak, Alaska, for 12 years, overseeing various family businesses. Jim retired to Scottsdale, Arizona, and later moved to Mesquite, Nevada.
Jim married Cheryl Platisha in 1970 in Great Falls and they had two daughters, Molly and Sarah. Jim and Cheryl divorced in 1979.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert (Red) Bruskotter and R. Michael Bruskotter. He is survived by his daughters, Molly (Justin) Mosness of Helena, MT and Sarah Bruskotter of Portland, Oregon; Grandchildren Camryn and Dylan Mosness of Helena, Montana; brothers, Kent Bruskotter of Belt, Montana, and Dan (Robyn) Bruskotter of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and sisters, Anne Bruskotter of Missoula, Montana, and Jo Ellen Bruskotter (Josh Kahan) of Seattle, Washington, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
