Mitchell Floyd Pestrikoff
Mitchell Floyd Pestrikoff, lovingly known as “Buddy,” was born July 18, 1948, on Kodiak Island and took his journey to our ancestors on December 22, 2022. He spent 74 years walking this earth.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mitchell Floyd Pestrikoff
Mitchell Floyd Pestrikoff, lovingly known as “Buddy,” was born July 18, 1948, on Kodiak Island and took his journey to our ancestors on December 22, 2022. He spent 74 years walking this earth.
Buddy grew up in Shearwater and moved to Old Harbor when he was 5. He attended Chemawa Boarding School in Oregon until he graduated high school. He remained in Old Harbor after high school where he raised his six daughters and son, who were the light of his life. This is where he trapped with his brother, commercial fished boats F/V Draco, Little Lady and Aquarius, he sport fish guided, and subsistence fished, hunted and gathered with his family. He moved on to Kodiak around 2002 and made the city his home.
He was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, commercial fisherman, an airplane pilot, certified diver, sports fishing guide, trapper, ivory carver, an artist of many mediums, an Alutiiq language speaker and a beloved Elder to his family and community.
Buddy was a natural born comedian, if you were in his presence he would have you laughing within minutes. He enjoyed making fish clubs and would sneak them into people’s skiffs to surprise them. He had a huge heart and loved making people happy.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents: Edward Sr. and Annie Pestrikoff, his sister Dorthey Pestrikoff-Belleau, and grandson Luca and great grandson Logan Paul.
He is survived by his brothers Edward Jr. and Mitchell (Buzz), sister Sharon; children Angela (Michael), Zora (Martin), Stacey (Brock), Darik (Kim), Allison (Jon), Gerie, and Larissa; his grandchildren Lucas (Lacie), Tanner, Spencer, Cami (Corinthian), Trinity, Alec, Teague, Rylee, Freya, Gertrude “Trudy,” Savannah, Ryan Jr, Sylvia, Boris, Norman, Bradford, Sophia, Landon, Holly, Heidi, and Eric; his Great Grandchildren Karsen, Teigen, Jaxen, Karter, Sophie, Owen, Haven, Gracelynn, Scarlett, and Soren.
Buddy loved the simple things in life — hugs, a good conversation, a sunset, good music on the radio and a hot cup of coffee.
Mitchell “Buddy” Pestrikoff had a viewing and service on January 4 from 1-4 p.m. at Kehl’s Legacy Funeral Home, 11621 Old Seward Highway in Anchorage.
He will be brought to Kodiak to have a Panikida Service at the Orthodox Church on January 27 and a Celebration of Life at the Kodiak Elks Club on January 28.
In lieu of flowers or donations spend some extra time with your family, find a way to make someone smile, help an Elder or stop to enjoy one of the miraculous views this world has to offer.
There is a reason in our language we don’t say good-bye, we say tang’rciqamken, “I’ll see you.” It’s a promise that this isn’t the end and we will someday get to walk with our loved ones again.
Tang’rciqamken Buddy, Dad, Grandpa, Papa.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
Commented