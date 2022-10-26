Judith (Judy) E Johnson

On Monday September 26, 2022, Judith (Judy) E Johnson passed away at the age of 80 years. Judy was born in Montevideo, Minnesota, on April 12, 1942, to Edward and Clara Stensrud. Judy is survived by her husband Jack and four children Robert/Bob Johnson (Lori) of Auburn, California; Lucy Johnson of Longview, Washington; Douglas Johnson (Jacky) of Homer, Alaska; and Susan Johnson (Dan) of Kodiak, Alaska. Nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.  