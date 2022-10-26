On Monday September 26, 2022, Judith (Judy) E Johnson passed away at the age of 80 years. Judy was born in Montevideo, Minnesota, on April 12, 1942, to Edward and Clara Stensrud. Judy is survived by her husband Jack and four children Robert/Bob Johnson (Lori) of Auburn, California; Lucy Johnson of Longview, Washington; Douglas Johnson (Jacky) of Homer, Alaska; and Susan Johnson (Dan) of Kodiak, Alaska. Nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Jack and Judy married in Wisconsin in 1960 and set off to Southern California to start their life together. Of the many places and states, they moved from Wisconsin to Southern California to Northern California to Eastern Oregon to Alaska (with a winter home in Hawaii) and finally back down to the Lower 48 to Washington where she stayed and was cared for by her daughter for a year before moving to their own home by Lake Sacajawea Park. She lived with Jack and was cared for by her loving granddaughter Amanda. She was able to look out the window at all the park activities and loved watching the visiting hummingbirds at their feeder.
Judy had the gift of creativity, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Oregon University and enjoyed watercolor painting the most, but also had many art pieces of bronze sculptures. She played the violin from a very young age, and performed in the Grande Ronde Symphony Orchestra and also at Christmas family gatherings. She loved her Pekinese dogs and usually had one underfoot. Over the years, she did bookwork for many of the business ventures Jack signed them up for and also worked as a children’s occupational therapist for a short time. Where ever they moved, she would find her church family and loved to go to church. She was also a member of Soroptimists Club.
Judy had a private family service and burial on September 30th, 2022. In lieu of giving flowers, please make donations to the International Myeloma Foundation at htpps://www.myeloma.org or the Fred Hutch Cancer Center at https://www.fredhutch.org.
