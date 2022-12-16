Harold Christiansen Sr.
Harold Christiansen Sr. passed on December 8, 2022, at the age of 74.
Harold Christiansen Sr.
Harold Christiansen Sr. passed on December 8, 2022, at the age of 74.
Harold was born on February 9, 1948, to Rolf Anton Christiansen and Alexandria (Sasha) Christiansen (née Kelly). He was a humble, quiet man that loved to fish and hunt. He spent over 50 years on the waters of Kodiak as a commercial fisherman, and his entire life subsistence hunting and fishing. In the traditions of his family and his people, he also spent his years passing those skills on to future generations. He was an excellent shot with a shotgun and would oftentimes bring home more than enough to provide for family and share with the community.
Harold was a generous man who started one of the first grocery supply stores in Old Harbor and did not turn people away when they needed essentials. He served his community as a board member of the Old Harbor Native Corporation for 28 years and helped make many important decisions, the effects of which can still be seen in Old Harbor today.
Harold came from a large family and had many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. He is survived by his wife Mary and his seven children, their children, and grandchildren.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Rolf and Sasha, siblings Lisa, Emily, Boris, Ralph, Jennie, Mary, Oscar, Jack, and Wilma.
Please join Harold’s family and friends for a memorial service at Holy Resurrection Cathedral in Kodiak on Saturday, December 17 at 11:30 a.m., and in Old Harbor at Three Saints Orthodox Church on Monday, December 19, at 11:00 a.m.
Memory Eternal
