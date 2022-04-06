Love Chichenoff Panamarioff, age 57, a loving mother of eight and devoted wife to husband Paul Panamarioff, unexpectedly passed away at her home in Ouzinkie, Alaska, on March 10, 2022.
Love was born on June 4, 1964, in Kodiak, Alaska, and grew up in Ouzinkie with her parents Zack and Tania Chichenoff, and her seven siblings. She graduated from Kodiak High School in 1982. Love had a passion for lending a helping hand to anyone in need. She was compassionate, loving and caring and had a huge heart and definitely lived up to her name “LOVE.” That is when she found her calling as a community healthaide. She worked for KANA and the village of Ouzinkie for 21 years, and in that time she raised her family with her husband Paul. She had a strong love for her family and strived to teach her children everything she was taught and everything that she knew. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and her memory will live on through her big beautiful family whom she loved with her whole heart and more.
Love is survived by her mother Tania Chichenoff, her husband Paul Panamarioff, Her eight children — Hope Howell/Derrek Howell and their children Averyana and Ariella; Lovett Panamarioff and her children Desiree and Mia; Amber Campbell/Daniel Campbell and their children Nevaeh, Natalia, Penelope and Dani; Andrea Panamarioff and her children Peyton and Jaxton; Austin Panamarioff; Dallas Panamarioff; Summer Panamarioff and Dakota Panamarioff Her siblings — Larry, Nicholas, Katherine, Peter, Sophia, Faith and Roy. And many, many nieces and nephews. Love is preceded in death by her father Zack Chichenoff.
