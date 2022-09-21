William (Bill) Harrington
William (Bill) Harrington sailed from this world in the wee hours of June 23. Ever the intrepid traveler, he carried his strength and love for family that characterized his life into his final days. He passed away in his home, just hours after spending the evening with his children, grandchildren and partner.
Bill was a charming blend of strength and tenderness, bravado and principle. As a young man he moved to Kodiak, Alaska, with his wife, Cindy, and their two young children. While he never lost his Boston accent and his ties to the East Coast, Alaska and its coastal waters were a match for his spirit and sense of adventure. Bill called Kodiak home for the next 40 years. Bill wandered widely over the oceans, going to sea for both work and play. He spent many years in the western reaches of the Aleutian Islands and far offshore fishing along the edge of the continental shelf. He fished in the South China sea and sailed from Central America to the Pacific Islands and South America, as well as up and down the East Coast of the United States and in the Caribbean. He traveled by motor yacht from Kodiak to Russia and on to Japan.
He took delight in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, siblings, and in the many crew members who worked alongside him over five decades at sea. He lived his life without judgment for those whose paths were winding or muddy. He was loyal to those he took into his heart, and unflinching toward the rest. Those he raised and mentored learned to question the foundations of authority, read voraciously, nurture intellectual curiosity, and love deeply.
Bill is survived by his two children, Erin and Brendan Harrington; two grandchildren, Eliza Harrington and Augustine Knight; his sister Michaele Harrington; brothers Jim (and wife Karla) and Jay (and partner Joanne Burns) Harrington; by nieces and nephews Kiya, James, Leah, Rose, Morgan, Nyx, Thomas and Grace; and by his love partner Katie Commins. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Jadwiga Harrington and by his wife of 39 years, Cynthia (Cindy) Harrington. Bill was interred in the Orleans Cemetery in Orleans, Massachusetts. There will be a celebration of his life and potluck at Tony’s Bar in Kodiak on October 1 from 4-7 p.m.
