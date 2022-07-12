Long-time Kodiak fisherman, Richard Niblock, who died May 7, 2022, from heart failure, will be fondly remembered for his kindness, generosity, humor, stories, intuition and his rescue of those in peril on the sea.
Richard L. Niblock was born. to Marla and Leigh Niblock February 22, 1956, in Kodiak . He resided in Port Angeles, Washington, at the time of his death.
A family member said that, while a child living in Kodiak, Mr. Niblock loved to go ice skating with his good friend, Fred Foster.
They camped, hunted and looked forward to the grunion run at Monashka Bay Beach.
Mr. Niblock attended Kodiak High School, but dropped out before graduation. However, he successfully completed his GED in 1974, with high marks.
As a young teen, Mr. Niblock learned commercial fishing. One of his first fishing jobs was being a skiffman, on the F/V Julie Denise.
Mr. Niblock “grew up with a love of fishing,” said a family friend. “He was hard-wired into this life. Like many, (fishing) was in his DNA,” she said.
Referred to as a “quintessential fisherman,” Mr. Niblock fished in the late 1970s when fishing was a lucrative business. He fished Kodiak Island,Chignik and the Bering Sea.
He was skipper of Black Magic, which tendered in the Chignik area. Mr. Niblock considered this stint as the highlight of his fishing career.
Mr. Niblock’s friend, Janice Ferguson recalls some stories that Richard told. He was a good story teller and his life was filled with material that made some exciting narratives. Some were about his survival and how he had saved others. He had this sense (intuition) that something was wrong.
One night, while tendering salmon near Chignik, he noticed a tiny light bobbing up and down in the water. Upon further inspection, Mr. Niblock discovered that a fisherman was having problems with his skiff.Instead of delivering the fish, Mr. Niblock towed the disabled skiff to a nearby cannery.
In another incident, one of his crewman fell overboard. Although Mr. Niblock could not swim, he thought nothing of jumping into the water to save him.
Richard’s mother, Marla Niblock, recalled that Richard took a survival suit course in high school, taught by Dr. Ron Brockman who credited Richard for having a “special gift of helping people and having an intuitive mind which saved lives.
After his shift on watch one night, Mr. Niblock checked to make sure that all crewmen were accounted for. But a young crewman was missing. Richard found him locked in the freezer room, trying to keep warm. The crewman had stuffed his jacket with feathers from ducks and other birds that had been used for bait. The crewman was suffering from hypothermia.
Richard quickly got the crewman into a warm shower, thus saving his life.
Richard loved to travel. After a long fishing season, he vacationed in the Bahamas, Hawaii, or other places, visiting friends and family along the way.
His mother said that she and Richard were watching television one night, when an advertisement on the tourist attraction, Branson, Missouri, appeared. When his mother said she would like to go there for some “good old country music,” he made reservations, and told her to pack her bags, get her coat and get in the motor home.
“We had fun stopping at RV parks on the way,” said Marla. Within three days, they arrived at their destination.
Mr. Niblock was known as a big-hearted man with lots of laughter and generosity. He was known for his “one-liners,” delivered in a deep, serious voice.
He loved his dog, Eddy.
Ferguson., said he knew “way too many people.
“Richard couldn’t swing a dead salmon in any direction downtown Kodiak without hitting someone he knew,” she said.
In spite of suffering, Mr. Niblock looked after his mother when she was ill. He thanked God for each day.
He loved to sing and play the guitar, said a family member.
“Richard was a man from our generation, who will be very deeply missed,” she said.
“Richard was ready for Heaven. We know that, for born-again followers of Jesus Christ, death is not a tragedy but a glorious beginning in Heaven. ‘Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord.From henceforth, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labors.Their works do follow them.’ (From the Book of Revelation)
Preceded in death by his father, Leigh Niblock, Mr. Niblock is survived by his mother, Marla Niblock of Angeles, sons Jeffrey and Adam, daughter, Tahlissah and numerous friends and relatives.
The family said that the best way to honor Mr. Niiblock is to remember him for his kindness.
