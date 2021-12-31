Bruce Braden Beattie
Bruce Braden Beattie was born in Snohomish, Washington, and attended the local high school before joining the Marines at 17, where he was sent to Vietnam. After returning, he was a Long Shoreman in Seattle, a terminal manager in Kodiak, and finished his career as a crane operator. He worked hard at everything he did.
After retiring, he spent his time in his shop, going to the Pike Place Market, working on his house, sitting by the river with his dog and daydreaming about his boat adventures. He was an avid storyteller and cancer survivor.
Bruce was a thoughtful man with a welcoming heart; his goofy antics and belly laugh were hard to escape. He loved his family and friends deeply.
Bruce is survived by his daughter Tina (and Chuck) Dingman, son Eric Beattie, grandchildren Felicia (and Kaitlynn) D’Angelo, Ethan and Elizabeth Beattie, and great grandsons Coltan and Nathan. His “Brother” John Brown and sister Colleen Davis. Bruce passed away quietly at his home November 20, 2021, in Arlington.
A celebration will be held this spring at the property. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Fisher house, share a photo or favorite memory.
