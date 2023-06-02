Dr. Weston Fields, 1948 - 2023
On Thursday, May 25, Dr. Weston Fields passed away on his beloved Bear Island in Alaska. Weston was born on January 16, 1948, in Long Beach, California, to De Witt and Wanda Fields. In 1949 the family moved to Kodiak, Alaska so that De Witt and Wanda could work as house parents in a Baptist Mission. De Witt and Wanda continued to live in Kodiak for the rest of their lives, as did Weston’s brothers, Duncan and Wallace.
When Weston was twelve, the family purchased a fishing business on a small island, in Uyak Bay. They began to spend their summers fishing commercially for salmon. Throughout his whole life, Weston returned to Bear Island every summer to fish, even while pursuing scholarship and his other work during the winter months. Weston shared the fishing venture with his children when they were younger, with his parents until their death, and with his brothers and their families until the day he died. When Weston died this past Thursday, he was sitting in his house on Bear Island, looking out over the ocean.
Weston graduated as valedictorian with the Kodiak High School class of 1966. He attended Faith Baptist Bible College in Omaha, Nebraska, majoring in Bible Studies. During his undergraduate degree, he met his first wife, Beverly Butrin. Weston had a love of aviation and earned his pilot’s license while going to school. After graduation, he and Beverly moved to Winona Lake, Indiana, where Weston first studied and then taught at Grace Theological Seminary. His children, Tamie and DeWitt (who is now Fr. Herman), were born in Indiana during his tenure at Grace. His doctoral thesis on the Genesis creation narrative was published as a book in the 1980s under the title “Unformed and Unfilled: A Critique of the Gap Theory.”
While working on his doctorate at Grace, Weston was increasingly drawn to the emerging scholarship on the Dead Sea Scrolls. Weston mastered speaking Hebrew and in 1985 he moved to Jerusalem, Israel, with his family in order to pursue a Ph.D. in Old Testament at Hebrew University. While in Jerusalem he studied with such internationally notable Old Testament scholars as Shemaryahu Talmon and Emanuel Tov. His thesis on biblical literary motifs was published under the name “Sodom and Gomorrah: History and Motif in Biblical Narrative.” While studying at the Hebrew University, Weston heard his professors decrying limited funding for Dead Sea Scrolls analysis and publication. In 1991, working with Emanuel Tov, Weston initiated and chartered the Dead Sea Scrolls Foundation. Weston served as the Managing Director of the foundation to jumpstart funding Dead Sea Scrolls research and publication for scholars around the world to use. This project became Weston’s life work and legacy. Weston brought a unique combination of practical business skills and a qualified scholarly appreciation for the finer details of the research. As a public speaker, Weston was riveting to listen to, and he had the ability to combine just the right number of facts with just the right amount of story-telling and charm to hold his listeners captive.
Over the next 30 years, Weston raised millions of dollars to support the Dead Sea Scrolls Foundation in its completion of the 40-volume series, “Discoveries in the Judaean Desert,” published by Oxford University Press. One volume in the set, the Kodiak Volume, was entirely paid for with donations from friends here in Kodiak. Weston continued to coordinate the research and publication of more scholarship in the same field until his death. His work with the Dead Sea Scrolls Foundation took him all over the world, both fundraising and managing the ongoing scholarly work involved with the publications. He also arranged to borrow Scrolls from Israel, Jordan, Russia, Norway and private collectors to develop Dead Sea Scrolls exhibits for museums all over the world. One exhibit, of which he was most proud, was in Seattle where many of his friends from Kodiak and the fishing community were able to see the Scrolls and some of his work. Studying at the Hebrew University, and working with the Scrolls community was one of the great honors of his life, and his family wishes to thank that community for their collaboration and friendship with Weston.
In 1995, Weston married Diane Gould, a friend from Kodiak High School. Diane and Weston traveled together, mostly on Foundation business, spending many months living in Jerusalem, and, in later years, Cape Town, South Africa. Every summer Diane and Weston returned to Kodiak for fishing at Bear Island. While Weston was working with the Dead Sea Scrolls Foundation, Diane also founded the Dead Sea Scrolls Collection, offering a line of souvenirs designed with a Dead Sea Scrolls theme.
Weston’s final academic work was focused on the story of the discovery, preservation and initial interpretations of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Over the past 20 years he interviewed all the original Scrolls scholars still living and collected any information available regarding the Bedouin discovery of the Scrolls and their journey to museums and private collections. “The Dead Sea Scrolls: A Full History, Volume 1,” was published in 2009, which chronicles the discovery of the Scrolls, the continuing archaeological excavations and various projects, from 1947 until the present. At his death, Weston was just about to finish his second volume of this work. It is hoped that, in his memory, the publisher will finalize the project.
Weston was extremely active and lived life to its fullest. He was involved in myriad projects, including improving fish quality, marketing canned salmon around the world and advocating for the government purchase of salmon, a shelf stable protein, long before the current USDA sales were in place. Despite his global reputation and accomplishments, he still considered his first identity to be a Kodiak salmon setnet fisherman.
As a teenager, Weston worked with his father, De Witt, and Burnie Lindsey, and others on the construction the current Berean Baptist Church. Weston and Diane continued to worship at Berean whenever they were in Kodiak.
Weston’s legacy is his stalwart work ethic, his courage, his steady and unflappable leadership, his hunger for learning, an ability to form friendships with people from anywhere in the world and any walk of life, his humor, and love for God and for his family. Weston was a teacher and a storyteller. He was masterful with his words and practical with his hands. The most beautiful things he could make were a spliced rope and the written word.
He is survived by his wife Diane; daughter Tamie; son Fr. Herman and daughter-in-law Anna and their children Juliana and Jacob; step-son Cullan; brother Duncan and sister-in-law Leslie, their children Naphtali, Noah, Isaac, Elisha, Abraham, and Micah; brother Wallace and sister-in law Beth and their children Ryan and Rachelle.
Weston’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Community Baptist Church in Kodiak, Alaska. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dead Sea Scrolls Foundation (PO Box 35, Kodiak, AK, 99615) in his name.
