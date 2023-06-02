Dr. Weston Fields

Dr. Weston Fields, 1948 - 2023 

On Thursday, May 25, Dr. Weston Fields passed away on his beloved Bear Island in Alaska. Weston was born on January 16, 1948, in Long Beach, California, to De Witt and Wanda Fields.  In 1949 the family moved to Kodiak, Alaska so that De Witt and Wanda could work as house  parents in a Baptist Mission. De Witt and Wanda continued to live in Kodiak for the rest of their  lives, as did Weston’s brothers, Duncan and Wallace.  