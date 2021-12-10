Christopher Gibbs Myrick was 79 years old when he passed away peacefully at sunset on November 27, 2021 in the Kodiak house he built, surrounded by love from his wife and daughters. After living for over 20 years with a rare form of dementia, he left this world in calm light, his spirit dancing in the wind.
Born in 1942 to Margaret and Norman Myrick in Northampton, Massachusetts, he grew up in Connecticut, spent summers in Maine, and attended the University of Vermont, Goddard College, and Vermont College. Becoming an Eagle Scout, being the top runner on his high school cross country team, and playing competitive hockey were formative experiences.
Six months on a working ranch in Argentina, riding horses every day with the gauchos and learning to speak Spanish, was a highlight of his young adulthood. Upon returning to the U.S. he enlisted in the Navy and attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterrey, California, then served as a Spanish interpreter in Pensacola, Florida, where he monitored radio communications soon after the Cuban Missile Crisis.
After the Navy, Chris built a truck camper and realized a lifelong dream of going to Alaska. Driving the unpaved Alcan, he arrived in Kodiak in 1967. He worked in a cannery for a summer until he landed a job on a salmon seiner. He continued seining for several more seasons, returning to Vermont in winters to study, where he met the love of his life, Betsey Abercrombie. One spring he drove up the Alcan again — this time in a little VW without reverse so, as he joked, he couldn’t go back. Betsey followed him that summer and rode a tender to Raspberry Island where she surprised him as he was fishing for halibut out of a skiff. They spent a month on the island where Chris proposed to her.
Chris and Betsey married in 1971 on the beach at Gibson Cove — they chose “the first sunny day” after a cold winter — and he was by her side on their 50th anniversary in 2021. Theirs was a true partnership of love and growth. Early on, they lived aboard and fished halibut from their small wooden double-ender. They were also caretakers at the Baranof Museum and on Holiday Island.
Chris fished on many boats. He seined, longlined for halibut, fished Dungeness, and shrimped before settling into salmon setnetting. He was also a creative carpenter, building the family’s house, the cabins at their fish site, a log cabin on Crooked Island, and contributing his touches to many Kodiak homes. Work was a wonderful part of his life and his patient enthusiasm was infectious.
Matters of the spirit and the idea that we all are part of something bigger influenced the way he moved through the world. In 1974 he and Betsey studied spiritual psychology in England. Later, he worked on a master’s degree in transpersonal psychology, studied Zen meditation and Tai Chi and even gave a sermon at church.
The best day of his life was the birth of his twin daughters in 1976. He was a very involved and proud father and became a setnet fisherman so he could be with his family instead of disappearing on a boat for months at a time.
Setnetting on Uganik Island was a happy cornerstone of his life. Crew and family deeply valued his smiling and positive work ethic even in the toughest conditions. He enjoyed witticisms and was known for making puns and singing folk songs in the skiff. Knowing that his family has continued the fishing operation, now including his three granddaughters — who Chris was so delighted to know to the extent his dementia allowed — brought him great joy.
Indeed, children were always important in Chris’s heart. He was as an assistant house parent in a home for at risk youth at the Kodiak Baptist Mission in the ‘80’s and focused his master’s degree study on conceptualizing a transformative way to help troubled children and teens develop their full potential. Seeing his daughter become a wonderful mother and school counselor made Chris so proud.
Chris took pleasure in many things. He made us fall down laughing with his impersonations of Charlie Chaplin and with his imaginative stories. He loved running, hiking, skiing, ice-skating, splitting wood, or simply sitting on the beach in solitude. His grace on skates, along with his twinkly blue eyes, big beard, and love of children made him a perfect natural as one of the first Santas for KMXT’s ‘Skate with Santa’ event in Kodiak. Music was an outlet for his artistic soul, whether it was playing the trumpet, bugle, or folk guitar, singing his heart out with the Alpha Singers and the Balalaika players, or serenading us with a willow whistle or bull kelp horn he’d made. He had a special connection with animals, from family pets to farm animals and even to wild ones. He could ride a horse and shear a sheep and was fondly dubbed the “caribou whisperer” after startling a sleeping caribou while bushwhacking near Denali. His response? Start singing a Christmas carol to it — “Lullay Lullay.” The caribou just laid back down and went to sleep.
A generous soul, he included others always. On several Thanksgivings, he went to the boat harbor to find a lonely person to invite to dinner. A natural counselor, he listened with love. He was a bright light, buoyant of spirit, with a playful joyfulness that infused his being.
Chris is survived by his loving wife Betsey, daughters Adelia Myrick (Tollef Monson) and Jennifer Pedersen (Corey Pedersen), granddaughters Cecilia, Juliet and Caroline Pedersen, sister Connie Myrick, nephew Arrian Stockdell, brother-in-law David Abercrombie, and many loving cousins and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held in Uganik in the summer of 2022. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak (hospiceandpalliativecareofkodiak.org); to Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska (alzalaska.org); or to Kodiak Maritime Museum (kodiakmaritimemuseum.org).
In his honor, we invite all to practice the words he wrote to his girls one day in 1989: “Be peaceful in your hearts and kind to each other.”
