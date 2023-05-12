Allan Robert Thielen
It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the death of Allan Robert Thielen.
Allan was born January 10, 1960, the last of four children to Albert and Loretta Thielen of Dickinson, North Dakota. He graduated in 1978 from Dickinson High School with track and field letter honors. He went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota, where he obtained his political science degree in 1983.
With the adventurous spirit that Allan was gifted with he took a year away from education to travel Southeast Asia and Central; South America for one year. He then returned to the University of Idaho, where he graduated with a Juris Doctor degree in 1987.
He payed his dues with the State of Alaska, covering in small rural villages as a public defender. That was that line of work that was dear to Allan’s heart with him eventually getting the position as the head of the Public Defenders Office in Kodiak, Alaska, where he spent 28 years of his life enjoying the people of Kodiak and his passion of FISHING.
After his retirement he and his wife Lureta moved down to their farm in Ecuador that they had purchased several years earlier and split there time gardening, planting teak, fruit trees and coffee. They also sponsored several Ecuadorian children through their pursuit of higher education. Spring and summers were for traveling the USA and fishing on his beloved Island of Kodiak.
He was preceded in death by his sister Diana and his parents. He is survived by his wife Lureta, brother Ron (Karen) Thielen, Gary (Susan) Thielen and many nephew’s and niece’s. Service and interment in Kodiak will be announced at a later date.
