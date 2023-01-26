Kaitlyn A. Burns
February 4, 1983 –
Kaitlyn A. Burns
February 4, 1983 –
January 17, 2023
Kaitlyn A. Burns, age 39, died January 17, 2023.
Kaitlyn was raised in Girdwood and Kodiak. She graduated from Kodiak High School and traveled and had many adventures before making her home in Eagle River.
She was devoted to her two boys, Max and Harrison. They all enjoyed snowboarding, camping, hiking and swimming together. She had a passion for working out with her partner Jerry Byrne.
She is survived by her two sons Maxwell and Harrison and their father Daniell Burns, mother Jenny Clay, step father William Clay, sister Jordan Clay and grandmother Carol Neely, She will also be missed by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Grover Neely.
She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend.
