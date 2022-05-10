Jo Ann Darlene Amundson
Determined, independent and strong are all words that describe Jo Ann. Growing up in Kodiak and her life-long journey made Jo Ann into a tough unique woman. As a young child she could be found in the backyard making pushki-mud pies and picking salmon berries. As an adult she became a very smart fisherwoman with a college degree.
Jo Ann, her three brothers and five sisters along with their parents spent much time together. Friends often gathered at these times as well. There was always something happening at the Amundson-Wilson house.
Jo Ann Amundson was born October 23, 1964, to Glenn Amundson and Darlene Wilson in Kodiak, Alaska. On April 6, 2022, JoAnn passed away peacefully in the early morning while living in Hawaii. She was surrounded by her family when she moved on to her next journey.
Jo Ann married Frances Costello and they had a son William. This boy was the light of Jo Ann’s life. As a family, they worked on their boats fishing for salmon, cod, halibut and herring. When she wasn’t fishing Jo worked on her education. In 1996, she received her Associates of Applied Science degree in accounting. In 2011, she received her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
Jo Ann loved to cook especially fish, crab, and wild game. She enjoyed camping on the beach for days at a time, planting flowers and playing with her cat. Her family was important to her. Jo’s bright smile showed that she cherished the time she was with the people she loved.
Jo Ann leaves behind, her son; William Costello, brothers James Amundson (Lizbeth) Gary Wilson (Nichol); sisters; Sheri Greene (Robert), Laurie Johnson (Rick), Sandy Chichenoff (Robert), Geri Arndt (Kevin), Jessie Stiers (Mark). And many more extended family members. Several in Alaska, Minnesota, North Dakota, California, Idaho, and Washington.
Friends and family will miss Jo Ann. She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Amundson, her brother Dennis Wilson and her step father Gary Wilson Sr.
A service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St Paul Lutheran church in Kodiak, Alaska.
After the service, the repass will be held at Springhill Hall next to the church. The family would like to invite you to join in sharing memories of Jo Ann.
Commented