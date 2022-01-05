Bonnie Elaine Parks Jarvela

Bonnie Elaine Parks Jarvela

Bonnie Elaine Parks Jarvela

Born — November 20, 1923 

Died — October 29, 2021 

 

As I Press Your Foot 

to provide calm 

for your pain 

I remember you  

I see you I love you 

her Lord embraces her soul now 

she won’t need her frail heart 

like Gretel she left a trail 

for those who ventured in her orbit 

as she traveled through this life 

her heart a gift 

—-Dawn Jarvela Henthorn

November 2021

 

Our beloved Bonnie passed away just shy of her 98th birthday, at the Bayview Retirement home  in Seattle.

She was matriarch to, and survived by, five children, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. Bonnie was born in a logging camp on the Oregon coast, grew up in Portland, and after WWII followed her husband, Gil, to “the end of the world” (her words) with  two small children in 1948. 

Gil and Bonnie made their home in Kodiak for around 30-plus years  before retiring stateside to be close to their spread out family. While Gil flew for Kodiak  Airways, Bonnie contributed her talents as a candy striper at Kodiak Hospital, the Kodiak Baptist Church and the church camp on Woody, later she worked as secretary for the principal at Kodiak  Jr. High School. She enjoyed coffee and conversation with friends, books, painting, sewing, and  beach picnics.

The family will gather in Portland in the spring of 2022 to celebrate her life and  place her ashes in the Parks family plot at Rose City Cemetery.