Bonnie Elaine Parks Jarvela
Born — November 20, 1923
Died — October 29, 2021
As I Press Your Foot
to provide calm
for your pain
I remember you
I see you I love you
her Lord embraces her soul now
she won’t need her frail heart
like Gretel she left a trail
for those who ventured in her orbit
as she traveled through this life
her heart a gift
—-Dawn Jarvela Henthorn
November 2021
Our beloved Bonnie passed away just shy of her 98th birthday, at the Bayview Retirement home in Seattle.
She was matriarch to, and survived by, five children, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. Bonnie was born in a logging camp on the Oregon coast, grew up in Portland, and after WWII followed her husband, Gil, to “the end of the world” (her words) with two small children in 1948.
Gil and Bonnie made their home in Kodiak for around 30-plus years before retiring stateside to be close to their spread out family. While Gil flew for Kodiak Airways, Bonnie contributed her talents as a candy striper at Kodiak Hospital, the Kodiak Baptist Church and the church camp on Woody, later she worked as secretary for the principal at Kodiak Jr. High School. She enjoyed coffee and conversation with friends, books, painting, sewing, and beach picnics.
The family will gather in Portland in the spring of 2022 to celebrate her life and place her ashes in the Parks family plot at Rose City Cemetery.
