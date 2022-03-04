Kodiak resident of 51 years, Glenn Clayton Dick, 78, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, February 8, from pneumonia resulting from COVID.
Glenn was born September 25, 1943, in Omak, Washington, to Clayton and Ruth Dick.
A 1961 graduate of King’s Garden High School in Seattle, he married Beth Stipek July 11, 1964.
Glenn attended Seattle Pacific College for three years right out of high school, studying marine biology and working in underwater research with a professor. He then went to the University of Washington while working at his best friend’s father’s welding shop in Kenmore, Washington.
He took a leave of absence from that job in early 1971 to fish with his brother-in-law, Dave Kennedy, on the F/V Pioneer, which had fished Kodiak waters as far back as 1914. They fished shrimp for Ursin Seafoods.
In 1972, he started welding for Kodiak Welding, located at the current Arc ‘n’ Spark Welding location. Within six months, he was promoted to foreman. The company was bought by the Koniag Native Corporation. He continued crab pot manufacturing for Koniag at the former statellite-tracking station at Chiniak.
Deciding he would rather work for himself, Glenn, with his wife, created Arc n Spark Welding on April 15, 1978. He loved taking people who were getting started in business under his wing and mentoring them.
He was one of the founders of the Kodiak Christian School and served on the school’s board of directors.
He was preceded in death by his brother Elvin and parents Clayton and Ruth. He is survived by Beth, his wife of 57 1/2 years; his three daughters — Ginger Duncan, Adrienne Wolfe, and Crystal Gauna; two sons-in-law; 11 grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; siblings Wilma, Miriam, and Alice; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life for Mr. Dick will take place Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s gym. For the memorial service, the family asks that people submit pictures and stories of Glenn through a group in the smart phone app called Telegram (Glenn’s Army--link below).
https://t.me/+lTtExCao4QMyODkx (small L after plus sign).
Donations can be deposited at FNBA.
