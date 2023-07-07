Debra Ann Dillon
Debra Ann Dillon
Debra Ann Dillon, born September 20, 1955, in Spokane, Washington, and passed away at noon on June 17, 2023, at her home in Kodiak, Alaska.
When her family moved to Kodiak in 1966 she helped her dad raise her siblings until she met her husband Shawn and had daughter Traci.
She was loyal, kind and caring with a quiet strength and the patience of a saint, which she used not only at home but with her 25-plus years as an aide at East Elementary
She was a master crocheter/knitter, liked reading and spent many hours in her garden.
Though she went through many medical issues she was at peace with her life and death.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph Grantier, Nona Hall and sister Shirley Jones. She is survived by husband Shawn Dillon, daughter Traci Dillon, siblings Sharon Horn (Steven), Don Grantier (Carol), Diane Grantier, and their families, also her extended family; mother-in-law Midge Dillon and in-law siblings Theresa Bonney, Moe Butler, Craig Dillon, Linda Dorner and their families, as well as Kenny Boyer, his son Robert and his family. All were a big part of her life.
Debbi will be missed. Raise a toast and wish her well on her next journey.
