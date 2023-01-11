It is with great sorrow that the Otto Family met the passing of our husband/father/grandfather on Christmas day. Robert Simpson Otto was born December 4, 1946, and passed at home on December 25, 2022. He was born in Trenton, New Jersey to George Edward Otto and Ella Florence Ross Otto, the fourth child of five. His parents and older brothers Ralph Newlin and Richard George precede him in death. Surviving are his sister, Olivia, and brother, Jonathon.
Rob’s education began along the shores of Neshaminy Creek in Newtown, Pennsylvania, where he fished and learned from the locals the hows, the wheres, the whens, the whys of catching dinner. His more formal education began at Newtown Friends School (elementary) and George School (middle and high) graduating in 1964 followed by The Pennsylvania State University at State College, Pennsylvania. He majored in Forestry, as his father had done in the 1920s, but soon changed direction toward Zoology and Fisheries. After graduating from Penn State in 1968 he entered graduate school at the University of Maine, Orono, where he earned his Masters and PhD degrees and was already employed by NOAA’s, National Marine Fisheries Service in Washington, DC. An internship brought him to Kodiak where one fine crisp February morning, he looked around in all directions and decided this looked a lot like “home.” A year later with wife and 1-year-old son in tow, we were packed and headed West. Visiting family and friends along the way, National Parks, The AI Can, the ferry brought us to Kodiak harbor on 7-7-77! We were “home!”
During these 45 years, his life was full. The reader might Google: Robert Otto Kodiak, Alaska, to read about Rob’s professional career at NMFS, “End of an Era at the Kodiak Lab,”an article published at Rob’s retirement, December, 2005. Post retirement, Rob researched and wrote a chapter in King Crabs of the World, edited by Brad Stevens (2014), in which he states “His description of the boom and bust years of the Alaskan King crab fishing sets the stage for later discussions of these historical fluctuations and potential causative factors.”
Living on an island in the North Pacific, Rob leaves his wife of 52 years, Gail Anne Smalstig Otto, his three children: Christopher Edward Otto (wife Alex and three children), Sandra Olivia Otto (one child), and Michael Ross Otto (Breanna and three children). His seven grandchildren: Robert Michael Otto (22), Rylee James Peterson Otto (16), Tatiana Aurora Otto (14), Coven Skye Otto (13), Alicyn Gail Otto (12), EllaGrace Otto (10), Isla Anne Robichaud (10). All of Kodiak; as well as numerous nieces, and nephews.
His memberships included American Association for the Advancement of Science, Life Member of the North American Fishing Club, Life Member of the Penn State Alumni Association, the Tau Phi Delta fraternity, National Rifle Association, Elk’s USA Lodge #1772, Kodiak Island Sportsman’s Association, past Kodiak Lions Club, and Kodiak Pioneers Auxiliary #17.
Our family wishes to thank the excellent services provided by our Providence Hospital personnel, our prompt emergency KFD personnel, our KPD, Life Med Alaska, and multiple Anchorage medical and related services. For your care over the years we are eternally grateful.
