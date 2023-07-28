Myrtle Margaret Olsen
The sweet smile and kind face of Myrtle Margaret Olsen is no longer with us as she passed away the beginning of July. Myrtle lived a full life of 97 years and was asked in the last of her final days if there was anything more she wanted to do or accomplish and her reply was no; she did more than she ever expected. She passed away peacefully with children at her side at ANMC hospital. Her final words were of appreciation for all who had helped her.
Myrtle was born in 1926, she was raised and lived the majority of her days in Kodiak, Alaska. She was the second of five girls of Ole and Laura Olsen and is survived by her youngest sister, Lila Schwantes.
Myrtle’s mother, Laura Margaret was born on the island her father, Anton Larsen (a Norwegian immigrant) homesteaded in the late 1800’s and Laura’s mother was an Alaskan native born on Afognak Island. Myrtle’s father Ole was born in Fredrickstad, Norway, and arrived in Kodiak in 1919 on the survey vessel “Eider.”
At the young age of 18, Myrtle made her first trip away from Kodiak Island when her sweetheart Pye Watson asked her to marry him. She met Pye while he was stationed in Kodiak and then traveled to Spartenburg, South Carolina, to become his wife. Traveling back then wasn’t easy and Myrtle recounted the trip many times as she had left Kodiak as a young woman without any family on the boat the “Denali” and after several days in Washington spent five days on a train before arriving in Spartenburg. Myrtle’s father knew one of the other passengers on the “Denali” and asked him to keep an eye out for Myrtle on the voyage to make sure she stayed safe. It was a big adventure for Myrtle to leave Kodiak and see how other people lived in other places. At the time the war was on and she learned about rationing some items in South Carolina. After Pye finished his time in the service and the war was over, they returned to Kodiak and started their family. They were blessed to have four children together before their marriage ended in 1955.
Being busy with the responsibility of raising and caring for four young children, Myrtle worked and kept plenty busy with her family and friends and during one night out on the town at the Elks she met, then dated and fell in love with her second husband, Gordon Jensen, and together they were blessed with three children. Unfortunately, this marriage ended in divorce too in 1970 and Myrtle now had more mouths to feed and care for. She was resourceful and proud and loved her children and did all she could to provide for them as best she could. She considered all of her children her riches in life.
Myrtle considered her biggest deed in life was when her mother (Laura Olsen) had lost her home in Kodiak due to the 1964 earthquake; she and her husband Gordon took her mother back to Anton Larsen Island where Laura was born and raised to build a house again that she could call home. During the winter Myrtle home schooled four of her children and the following winter Gordon, Myrtle and the children who were still at home moved to Port Lions where the kids could attend school as homeschooling was too difficult, especially for boys who wanted to be outdoors all the time. Myrtle’s mother remained at her Anton Larsen Bay home and lived there until her final days and then medical care required her to move in to town to be closer to the doctors. Gordon and Myrtle had built a small home at Anton Larsen Bay not far from her mother’s home, which was Myrtle’s most favorite place to return to.
Throughout her life, Myrtle took on a variety of jobs in order to keep food on the table and her kids clothed. While working at City Market she met Nick Shanigan and a relationship ensued and this was her final marriage. After Myrtle’s disappointments in marriages she decided to take her given name back and decided to keep it forever because it was the name given to her by her father, Ole E. Olsen.
Later in life Myrtle truly enjoyed her travels to many of the Lower 48 states especially during the fall months. She was able to visit her father’s family in Norway a couple different times as she had corresponded with them faithfully thru her years since she was a little girl. The first trip to her father’s country, she traveled alone and stayed with cousins and the second trip was six years later when she returned with her younger sister, Martha Randolph. They both had a grand time and both enjoyed reminiscing about it often. Another trip she also enjoyed was a cruise with a group of Kodiak people on the SS Norway which was a highlight of her year (the millennium). One of the other very exciting special trips that she liked to recount often was the one she had made with her childhood friend Betty Chernoff as they both left together from Seattle and flew to Vancouver, Canada, and then boarded the Gray Steel Rails; made their way across Canada to Nova Scotia where they were met by another childhood friend Meriam Fox and then flew to Boston for three days; then on to New York for three days and then to Knoxville, Tennessee, for five days. Oh, what glorious sights were seen together, and with lots of laughter as much reminiscing from days of old were brought to mind throughout their travels.
The home Myrtle had at Anton Larsen Bay was a very special place in her heart, she had many family gatherings and special visits with her Anton Larsen Island neighbors. Myrtle utilized so many of the resources that surrounded her for sustenance. Berry picking was a big part of each summer and fall and she enjoyed it immensely along with her flower and vegetable gardens, canning salmon, skiff rides and beach combing.
Activities Myrtle enjoyed were many and varied through the years: She was active in the VFW and Elks women’s clubs, bowling, snow machining (Bruins club), writing poetry, knitting, crocheting, a local historian, volunteer at Baranov Museum and dressing up as Mrs. Claus for local Christmas greetings and pictures, election worker, Pioneers of Alaska, Sons of Norway, gardening, photography (she worked in a dark room developing film and also tinted pictures), active in selling goods at the local bazaars-fruit cakes, jellies, tarts, hand knit items, and photo cards. She was a woman of many talents!
It was Myrtle’s intention to spend her final days in her hometown, but due to her medical needs Myrtle moved to the Anchorage Pioneer Home in 2019 because the travel became to difficult and she required trips to Anchorage in order to keep her eyesight. Through the last years with the pandemic of COVID, Myrtle was vaccinated and escaped ever having it even though it was around her repeatedly.
Myrtle is survived by five of her seven children. In Washington: Linda (John) Pirak, and Elwood John Watson. In Kodiak: Gary (Geraldine) Watson, Petrina (Andy) Peterson, and Gordon (Constance) Jensen, Jr. Her two children who pre deceased her were Ole Watson and Chris Jensen both of whom drowned in separate incidents. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren and the youngest of four sisters, Lila Schwantes ,and many nephews, nieces, cousins.
The family of Myrtle thanks the Anchorage Pioneer Home for their love and care and also the Alaska Native Medical Center fourth floor west wing care providers and nursing staff who were especially helpful during Myrtle’s last days.
As Myrtle requested there will be no funeral service and she wished to be cremated. There will be a small immediate family celebration of life at a later time.
Condolences can be sent to the family at PO Box 170, Kodiak, AK. 99615.
