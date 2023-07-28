Myrtle Margaret Olsen

Myrtle Margaret Olsen

The sweet smile and kind face of Myrtle Margaret Olsen is no longer with us as  she passed away the beginning of July. Myrtle lived a full life of 97 years and was asked in the last of her final days if there was anything more she wanted to  do or accomplish and her reply was no; she did more than she ever expected. She passed away peacefully with children at her side at ANMC hospital. Her  final words were of appreciation for all who had helped her. 