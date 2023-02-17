Dorothy Anne Cusick
June 18,1932 – January 22, 2023
Dorothy Anne “Anne” Cusick was born June 18, 1932, in Pomona, California. She graduated from Pomona College, cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1954 majoring in International Relations. She held various jobs in San Diego and in Covina, California, and in 1958 moved to New York City where she was employed for 10 years at the Institute of International Education.
She obtained a teaching degree from Montana State University in Missoula and taught second grade there for one year. In 1970 she went to Alaska as a Jesuit volunteer, working one year at Copper Valley School in Glenallen where she met her husband, George Cusick. In 1971 they moved to Kodiak and married in 1973. Anne taught at St. Mary’s School; as a volunteer from 1971-1983. In 1983 she took a job in the Accounting Department of the Kodiak Island Borough and later worked part time at the City of Kodiak Library, she retired in 1989. Then she taught English as a second language for 12 years part time at Kodiak College.
Traveling was always an important part of Anne’s life, Her first trip to Europe was in 1951 and trips to over 50 countries followed including visits to Antarctica, India, China, Machu Picchu, the Galapagos and with George a photo safari in Botswana, three camping trips to Australia, train trips across the U.S. and Cananda. The Trans-Siberian Railroad from Vladivostok to Moscow and cruises across the Bering Straights to Providenya and in the Baltic Sea from Germany to Petersburg back to Stockholm. During their travels they made many friends whom they visited with on future visits.
Anne loved Opera and live theater. She and George made regular trips to Santa Fe for the summer opera programs. Anne also returned to New York for Opera performances as well for the latest Broadway shows.
In Kodiak, Anne was very much involved in volunteer work and nonprofit institutions. She was on the first board of the Brother Francis Shelter and continued to participate actively in its sandwich making programs. She was also active in the founding of the local branch of Habitat for Humanity, and was the President of its first Board. She was also active and served on boards of the Women’s Resource and Crisis Center, the Human Society of Kodiak, the Marian Center, the Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered many years at the Baptist Mission Food Bank.
Anne was both a parishioner of St, Mary’s Catholic Church and St James Episcopal Church. She served as a Lay Reader and member of the Alter Guild.
Anne leaves behind her husband of 49 years George V Cusick as well as many family members and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on February 25 at 11 a.m. A pancake repast hosted by the Knights of Columbus will follow in St Mary’s School Gym.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Brother Francis Shelter or the Kodiak Animal Shelter.
