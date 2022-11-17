Mary Dorothy Britton (Van Rossen) age 98, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. She was born July 18, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio, to Elsie Ella Lotz and Sylvester Corwin Britton. The youngest of five children, she most often went by her abbreviated middle name as Dot or Dotty. With the help of her father she graduated from the University of Colorado and became a PE teacher. She had hopes of going to Alaska for work and adventure, as said in her words “...I dreamed of coming to Alaska. After getting my teaching credentials, my first choice for place of residence was Alaska but I had no money to get there and no leads for jobs. Getting to the state of Washington, Bremerton seemed like a good idea. It was close to Alaska as I could get and still find a teaching job in.”
She spent 25 years as a wife and mother taking care of three sons and tending to the needs of older boys who were on the University of Oregon men’s swimming team. After being the devoted wife and mother she finally was able to fulfill her adventuresome side traveling to all parts of the world, doing the Milford Trek and Kayaking in the seas around New Zealand, rafting the Colorado River, and finally moving to Alaska. Her oldest son applied for work in Alaska, and she was invited to go with, an opportunity she jumped at, and spent the next two decades in Kodiak, Alaska. She worked as one of only two real estate escrow closers in Kodiak with Western Alaska land title company and spent hours with her five grandchildren. She made many lifelong friends while living in Kodiak.
She moved to Port Angeles, Washington, in 2000, happily retired, continuing to live near her eldest son and his family and closer to her other two boys. She continued her travels and stayed active playing pickle ball and golf into her late 80s.
She is the last of a generation of the Britton/Lotz clan and was admired as the fun aunt by many nieces, nephews, grand and great siblings. She is survived by her three sons, Peter Van Rossen (Jan), Daniel and Charlie (Marilyn Litzenberger), seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Commented