Mary Dorothy Britton (Van Rossen) age 98, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. She was born July 18, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio, to Elsie Ella Lotz and Sylvester Corwin Britton. The youngest of five children, she most often went by her abbreviated middle name as Dot or Dotty. With the help of her father she graduated from the University of Colorado and became a PE teacher. She had hopes of going to Alaska for work and adventure, as said in her words “...I dreamed of coming to Alaska. After getting my teaching credentials, my first choice for place of residence was Alaska but I had no money to get there and no leads for jobs. Getting to the state of Washington, Bremerton  seemed like a good idea. It was close to Alaska as I could get and still find a teaching job in.”