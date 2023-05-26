Kelly Wakefield
Kelly Wakefield passed away at her home in Bells Flats on April 18, 2023, after a long illness.
Thanks to Pat Trosvig, Mary Buben, Dave P, John Brown, Tyler and many others, whose generous and loving care allowed her to spend her time in the one place she loved the most, and to care for the animals and birds that brought her joy.
As most genealogists discover, a name you’re born with is not always the same as the one you end life with. Eileen Norma Kelly was born September 24, 1947, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was the only child of James Phillip Kelly and Norma Ida DuBois. She ended life as E. Kelly Wakefield, with most of us knowing her as just Kelly, or “the paper lady.” Since 1994 Kelly has done extensive family history research, incorporating DNA to find cousins and lost connections.
Kelly graduated from Robbinsdale High School in Hennepin County, Minnesota, where she excelled as an oboist in the school orchestra and was remembered by classmates for being a wild scooter rider. She attended college at the University of Minnesota, where she met lifelong friend Patricia Ouellette Anderson. Wanderlust took her to San Francisco in 1968, where she met Martha Hauger-Sanchez, and continued to gather friends and adventures. After hearing about jobs in Alaska, she moved to Ketchikan, where she first met her future husband, Daniel Wakefield, and another good friend, Ginger Rodgers. Both her and Ginger moved to Kodiak. Kelly and Dan married on February 3, 1970. Dan and Kelly eventually owned the F/V Tidings fishing boat. They shared one daughter, Sarah, who now lives and works in Cambodia with her twins Emma and Beau.
She loved to travel, whether solo or with friends, to: Iceland, Sweden, Italy, Hawaii, Fiji, New Zealand and more. While she didn’t make it to Egypt, she did see Tutankhamun’s tomb when it was in Seattle. Kelly always took hundreds of photos to create picture books and to journal her travels. It was a constant theme with her to either finish remodeling her home or take another trip.
A member of the Kodiak Bear Paw Quilters, Kelly relished the meetings, sometimes winning the quilt block of the month. It was an obsession with her, making many quilting projects of outstanding beauty.
Wanting to continue her education, and a desire to be on the cutting edge of new technology, inspired Kelly to attended Kodiak Community College in 1994 for computer software and repair. She attended many real estate conventions where she enjoyed taking classes to remain current.
In Kodiak, Kelly worked at the Wakefield Cannery and the US Post Office. She delivered the Anchorage Daily Newspaper for over 30 years and was an agent for Associated Reality.
A dedicated member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she served there as the Treasurer for the past 20 years. A Celebration of Life will be held there on Saturday, July 15.
Her life was filled with many friends, too many to name you all and many interesting adventures. Kelly, you will be missed!
