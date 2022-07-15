Karen Ray DuChateaux
Born November 19, 1946, to parents Mabel Hetlage and Eugene Janz, Karen passed away peacefully January 24, 2022, in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama. She has a sister Frankie Bramstedt, and a brother, Hank “Chili” Janz (deceased). She was widowed by her husband Robert DuChateaux, has two surviving children, Melissa White-Allison, Seth White, and two grandchildren, Felix and Ruby Allison.
Karen was a graduate of Ritenour High School, Missouri, and had Bachelor of Science degree from Regents College in New York.
Adventurous, intelligent, loyal, creative, animal lover, poet, voracious reader, politically active and filled with sarcastic, yet poignant wit, most would say Karen was a force to be reckoned with.
In her late teens she moved from her home near St. Louis, Missouri, to Kodiak Island, Alaska, where she would homestead and have two children with Mark White.
Karen taught macrame at University of Alaska, Kodiak Branch, as well as batik and other classes that promoted creativity in the community.
Later she would marry Robert DuChateaux, a Vietnam War veteran and fisherman, who’s custom scrimshaw creations dovetailed into Karen’s small jewelry business. She worked at Kodiak High School, both in the library and in the correspondence studies section. Later she worked for KANA (Kodiak Area Native Association), until she retired.
Karen and Robert subsequently moved from Kodiak to several of the Lower 48 states, living somewhat nomadically until his death in 2011. Karen then moved to Birmingham, AL, where she remained, and her love of animals will be remembered by those closest to her.
