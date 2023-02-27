Hannibal Lee Pediangco
Hannibal Lee Pediangco
Hannibal Lee Pediangco passed away peacefully on February 19, 2023.
Hannibal (Hank) was a unique person who loved to have a good conversation (or to share a conspiracy theory) with just about anyone he could talk to.
Hank grew up in Seattle Washington, before moving to Alaska in his teens to checkout new and sometimes wild adventures. He worked in the canneries in Kodiak, where he met his friend Rudy Velonza who’s sister, Lanie Lyn (Elena) Serame, he would eventually travel to the Philippines and marry. Elena is the mother of his children Noel and Mary Jane. Although their marriage didn’t last, their friendship did and they spent many happy Christmas holidays with their family together.
His adventures in Alaska had him working all over the state in the canneries, the Alaska Pipeline, and eventually at JC Penny’s garage in Anchorage, where he worked for over 30 years before retiring. He always loved to chat with the “old timers” he would meet around town. The only problem with these conversations is he would never wear his hearing aides so it would more often than not be a one sided conversation. He was a kind and gentle soul who loved his life for its simplicity. As far as he was concerned he had a home, a family, good food, interesting conversations, and lots of movies to enjoy so life was good.
He is survived by his son Noel Pediangco, wife Rowena, and his grandchildren Ian, Briana, Elijah and Alexander of Anchorage, his daughter Mary Jane Townsend and husband David of Kodiak, and his daughter Felecia Bradley of Seattle, his sister Camelin Pediangco and husband Michael of Idaho, his nephew Brandon, niece Alycia, and their children, his brother Ernesto Pediangco and wife Paula of Seattle, and his brother Jesse Reyes, his wife Amy, and his niece Melina of New Jersey. He is also survived by his best friend Stephanie Castano and her family who were his second family that loved and cared for him as much if not more than his own.
He is predeceased by his mother Ethel Reyes, adopted father Pedro Pediangco, and older brother Randy Vaught.
A private viewing is being held for family only on March 3 in Anchorage to follow with a June memorial service.
