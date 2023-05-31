Edward Opheim Jr.
On May 6, 2023, Edward Opheim Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend passed from this life at the age of 83.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Edward Opheim Jr.
On May 6, 2023, Edward Opheim Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend passed from this life at the age of 83.
Ed was born on Kodiak on August 11, 1939, and grew up on Spruce Island where he helped his family run a fox farm, raise cattle, fish, hunt, and build dories. At the age of 21 Ed became a proud member of the Alaska National Guard where his natural shooting skills were put to use as a sharpshooter. Ed went on to become a master of many trades; fisherman, carpenter, logger, boat engineer, and boat builder.
Ed was a master boat builder, by the time he was 17 he had already built 17 skiffs, over the course of his lifetime that total came to over 600 vessels. Many of the beautiful dories and skiffs he built can be seen on Kodiak waters to this day. His masterpiece was the 42’ wood seiner, the Christy, named for his daughter. Ed raised his family on the water and taught them to love and respect nature and appreciate the importance of preserving and protecting its bounty.
A quote from his father’s book hung in Ed’s home. It read… “I shall pass through this world but once. Any good therefore that I can do, or any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it for I shall not pass this way again.” Ed truly lived by these words. He was kind, loving and generous to a fault.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Marina Opheim, his daughter, Christy Anderson, and his son, Tracy Opheim both of Kodiak, and two of his brothers, Chris Opheim of Soldotna, and Norman Opheim of Seldovia. Ed was the proud grandfather of seven beautiful grandchildren; Elijah Anderson, Carly Anderson, and Johnny Opheim of Kodiak, Katy Muzzarelli of Anchor Point, Camaryn Anderson of Missoula, Montana, and Samantha and Katherine Froelich of Kimberly, Idaho, and three great-grandchildren; Abigail, Emmett and Loren Muzzarelli of Anchor Point, Alaska.
A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at the Kodiak Elks Club on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. All those who knew and loved Ed are welcome. Please bring a dish and a story to share.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.